While his music efforts might not hit as they used to there is no denying 50 Cent’s eye for pettiness. He recently got a good laugh at the expense pedestrian with blinders on.

As spotted on Complex Curtis once again took to social media to poke fun at people. On a recent Instagram post the Queens native shared a video of a man doing the most but ending up with the least. In the clip a unidentified local is seen wearing a Make America Great Again hat. As he is crossing the he visibly upset with the driver who shot the visual. The gentleman in question is so focused on the driver he walks right into a light pole. He then takes his frustration with the occupant in the vehicle. Luckily no violence ensued as he took his L and went home.

Naturally Fofty got a good chuckle out of the scene saying “yes your country, your street pole , your ass better pay attention to what your doing. LOL” on the caption. This is not the first time the “I Get Money” rapper has been critical of MAGA and Donald Trump supporters. Last week he made it very clear the thugs who raided the Washing DC Capitol were given clear favoritism when compared to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2019. The post in question featured a visual of the armed military policing a BLM rally with a text overlay that read “For the record this was the US Capitol during the BLM Protestors”. “ i don’t have to say anything else.” he wrote.

You can view the clip below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

50 Cent Has A Good Laugh At Assumed MAGA Clown Walking Into Light Pole [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

