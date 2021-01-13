I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Shonda Rhyme‘s reimagination of Julia Quinn’s The King And I, in the form of Netflix’s Bridgerton, was watched by so many households, it was green lit for eight more seasons. 63 million households to be exact. Much of Bridgerton‘s success centers around the diverse casting, the Regency-era fashion and sultry sex scenes that you don’t see coming, but kinda hoped for. There’s a Black queen played by Adjoa Andoh, a Black Duke brought to life by the irresistible and charming Regé-Jean Page, Black characters with main storylines and Black extras sprinkled well throughout the kingdom. It’s a refreshing take on the 1800s with the Black faces Hollywood often denies existed in these spaces.

While Bridgerton, in it’s entirety, is a delightful binge-watch, Regé-Jean Page’s portrayal of the Duke of Hastings is masterful. OK, who are we kidding, the Duke Of Hastings is fine AF and watching him cultivate his new bride’s sexuality is an unexpected treat that keeps me (and millions of other women) tuned in. Page is seductive, masculine and bold.

The towering English actor commands every scene he is. In a recent interview with NPR titled “Redefining Regency-Era Masculinity In ‘Bridgerton,” Page opened up about the Duke Of Hastings a.k.a Simon Basset. “He is a tall, dark, handsome, brooding, thoroughly broken man who is struggling with issues of legacy and pride and trauma. And he takes a tumultuous episode to try and unpick that joyous ball of yarn.”

A man equally as invested in his craft as he is emotional maturity, he had us at “handsome.” Page has become a sex symbol of the highest order.

I should believe "to spoon" now takes on quite a different meaning indeed. pic.twitter.com/KTmsDDlCJM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 29, 2020

Bridgerton continues to be one of Netlix’s most successful shows, even inspiring fashion trends called “Regencycore.” While corsets, puff sleeve dresses and pearl-embellished accessories were already making a comeback, we can see why women are ready to dress in the regal-inspired attire if it means attracting a man like Simon Basset.

Aside from Page’s allure, we support everything Shonda Rhimes does. It’s inspiring to see a Black woman find success with every foray. Rhimes excels in every genre she touches.

