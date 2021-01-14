CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

LL Cool J

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

We’re celebrating LL Cool J’s birthday today (January 14)!

Even though the Queens, NY emcee has stepped away from the mic in recent years, the ladies STILL love cool James. These days you can catch him as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles and as the host of Lip Sync Battle.

But, today we’re honoring his music.

Test your knowledge of some of LL Cool J’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: Happy Birthday LL! 15 Essential LL Cool J Songs

See Also: Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
SPORTS: Rockets Reportedly Trades Away James Harden In…
 19 hours ago
01.13.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 20 hours ago
01.13.21
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige Gave A lil Leg Then…
 21 hours ago
01.13.21
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Chadwick Boseman Wife Tear Jerking Acceptance Speech 2021…
 23 hours ago
01.13.21
Exclusives
Close