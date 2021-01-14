The Bijou Star Files: Too Much Too Little Too Late Trump

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 14, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ‘I CONDEMN THE VIOLENCE’ …Calls for Peace After 2nd Impeachment

What a difference a week makes … President Trump is now very clearly asking his supporters to call off any violent plots around next week’s inauguration. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPEACHED AGAIN …This Time for Inciting Capitol Riot

President Trump just became the first Commander-in-Chief to be impeached twice — and what happens next may decide whether he can ever run for office again. READ MORE

Cardi B Reacts To Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted To Pay Her For Abortion

Cardi B is firing off at hip hop groupie Celina Powell after claims she was offered $50K from Offset to get an abortion. READ MORE

TOMMY ‘TINY’ LISTER Legally Changed His Name… HOMAGE TO ‘FRIDAY’ CHARACTER

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister was all in for the movie that made him famous — namely, Ice Cube’s cult classic “Friday” — because he legally changed his name to pay homage to his unforgettable character. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP Listen Up, Pro-Trumpers …I WANT SOME LAW AND ORDER!!!

President Trump is singing a different, more peaceful, tune now that he’s about to be impeached a second time — he’s now urging law and order from his followers. READ MORE

REP. JIM CLYBURN GOP MEMBERS TRYING TO BRING GUNS ON HOUSE FLOOR …Could Be Inside Job Suspects

Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Republican members of Congress who want to be armed on the House floor are striking fear into colleagues — and he believes they might have ill intentions. READ MORE

A Video Of An Unarmed Pastor From Killeen, Texas Who Was Fatally Shot By Police Following A Mental Health Call Is Going Viral

Incredibly sad news to report, as another unarmed Black man has been killed as a result of police—and this time it was local pastor Patrick Warren Sr. After his family called for assistance because they were concerned he was experiencing a mental health episode, police were sent instead and tragically shot Patrick Warren Sr. to death. READ MORE

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Debut Their Nicknames For Each Other On Social Media As He Showers Her With Roses For Her Birthday

Since today is Lori Harvey’s birthday, both she and Michael B. Jordan apparently decided now is the perfect time to share their nicknames for each other with the world. READ MORE

Issa Rae Confirms That “Insecure” Will Officially End With Forthcoming Fifth Season

It’s officially a wrap for Issa Rae’s popular HBO series “Insecure!” Issa shocked and saddened fans when she recently announced that after the show airs its fifth season, it will permanently end its run. READ MORE

Justin Timberlake And Demi Lovato Announce They Will Perform During The Presidential Inauguration

With the presidential inauguration quickly approaching on January 20th, viewers are learning about what they can expect. Today, it was announced that Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato would be performing virtually that evening for “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute live special. READ MORE

YouTube Bans New Uploads To Donald Trump’s Channel For At Least 7 Days

In a message from YouTube’s official Twitter account, the platform says it has suspended uploads to Donald Trump’s channel for a “minimum of 7 days”. YouTube adds that it will also be disabling comments on his account indefinitely. READ MORE

Drake Shows Off His Gains In Gym Pic But Fans Had Their Eyes Elsewhere (Pic)

Champagne Papi might as well change his name to “swole papi” because Drake is getting buff! READ MORE

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Accuses Him Of Holding A Gun To Her Head In Divorce Documents Filed Days Before His Hospitalization (Update)

According to court documents Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young is claiming he was physically abusive to her throughout their marriage. Nicole is alleging Dre held a gun to her head, punched her in the face, and slammed her against a wall back in 2000 and 2001. READ MORE

Amazon To Remove All QAnon Products And Clothing From Its Site

On Monday, Amazon said it would be pulling all QAnon merchandise from its site. QAnon believers are a group of people who believe Donald Trump was voted into the presidency to save the world from Democrats who they believe are a part of a sophisticated child sex trafficking scheme. READ MORE

Disneyland To Be Used As A ‘Super COVID-19’ Vaccination Site

The still-shuttered Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will soon be the first “super” COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County, officials announced on Monday. The location is expected to be operational later this week. READ MORE

Apple Patent Granted For Head-Mounted Device That Can Unlock All Of Your Apple Products

A patent that Apple applied for in 2019 for a head-mounted device was granted. The device has the ability to unlock all Apple personal devices at one time. READ MORE

Rick Snyder & Several Of His Former Staff Will Be Charged In Flint Water Crisis Case

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder and several former staff will be charged for their role in the Flint water crisis. The water crisis led to a dangerous Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 2014-2015. READ MORE

CIA Releases UFO ‘Black Vault’ Documents Released Early

You can now have federal intelligence information on extraterrestrial technology right at your fingertips. READ MORE

Talk-Radio Company Issues Policy Condemning Conservative Hosts Who Suggest Voter Fraud In 2020

One of America’s largest talk-radio companies has informed their on-air personalities that they will face termination if they continue to suggest that the Democratic party stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. READ MORE

Kim Kardashian Concerned For Kids Well-Being As Kanye West Divorce Imminent

As her divorce from husband Kanye West seems imminent, Kim Kardashian is focusing on her four kids and how the separation may affect them. READ MORE

Colorado Man Who Threatened To Kill Nancy Pelosi Arrested After He Brought Guns and 2,500 Rounds To D.C.

A Colorado man who threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week drove all the way to Washington, D.C., with the intent to take part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, came armed with an assault rifle, handgun, and 2,500 rounds of ammunition. READ MORE

The Kardashian Family Drop $300k On 30 Rolex Watches For KUWTK Crew

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has officially wrapped after 20 seasons, and the family thanked their production crew for their years of service by gifting them brand new Rolex watches. READ MORE

Congresswoman Who Tweeted Nancy Pelosi’s Location During Riot Is Suspended For Violating Twitter Rules

A Republican congresswoman who live-tweeted Nancy Pelosi’s location during the Capitol riot has now had her Twitter suspended. READ MORE

Betty White Says That A “Good Sense Of Humor” Is The Key To Long Life

Television icon Betty White is offering tips on enjoying life as she approaches her 99th birthday. READ MORE

Ciara Reveals That She Had To Wear A Face Mask While Giving Birth To Son Win Harrison: This Is Crazy, I’m Having To Deliver A Baby With A Mask

Ciara is sharing what it was like giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. American entertainer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their youngest child together, Win Harrison, on July, 23rd 2020. According to Ciara, she was required to wear a face mask during her entire delivery process. READ MORE

Funk Flex Says Drake Is A Better Rapper Than Jay-Z + Claims Drake Didn’t Write Infamous 2009 Freestyle

Radio personality Funk Flex has argued that Drake is a better rapper than Jay-Z. He shared his thoughts on the two successful rappers recently and suggested that if Drake’s reference tracks hadn’t happened back in 2015, the Candian rapper would be the greatest. READ MORE

Wendy Williams Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Relationship With Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is set to release her biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie this month and the TV host is getting candid on her breakup with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. READ MORE

Al Reynolds Says He Wasn’t The First Bisexual Man Star Jones Was Involved With

Al Reynolds might have shocked the public when he revealed he was bisexual in 2017, but he’s now said he’s not the first bisexual man his ex-wife, lawyer and TV personality Star Jones, was involved with. READ MORE

