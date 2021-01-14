CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Meijer Seeking to Fill 300 Openings at New Seven Hills Location

There are some job openings that are popping up in the Greater Cleveland area.

Meijer is opening its newest location on 7701 Broadview Road in Seven Hills and they have 300 spots at they need to fill at the store.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Employees receive weekly pay, paid parental leave and educational reimbursements. The store chain also offers access to health insurance options and retirement planning.

To apply for a job at the new Meijer, click on this link and look for the “Search New Store Open Jobs” button on the page where you are there.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

