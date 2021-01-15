Homeland Security, the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have all been at a residence in the Hilltop neighborhood investigating after two bodies were found in concrete inside the home.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Authorities have not released much info about the bodies found or the investigation. We do know that the location of the home is in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that further details are not being made available at this time and the public is not in immediate danger.
The Latest:
- Donnie Simpson Takes On Weekends On 93.1 WZAK!
- Watch Matt N Matt LIVE at Halftime + Post Game During Cleveland Game Days!
- WIN: Rate Our Music For A Chance To Win An Amazon Echo Dot!
- Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties ‘To Take Hostages’ Is Released From Jail
- OHIO: Two Accused of Keeping Woman in Dog Cage, Kidnapping and Rape
- Two Bodies Found in Concrete Inside Ohio Residence
- OHIO: The First Black-Owned Brewery Opens in Columbus
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC
- ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin in Favor of Having Trump Digitally Removed from Sequel
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Museum of Art to Open Back Up on Martin Luther King Day
- Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in Its Menu
- Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare
- LOCAL NEWS: Meijer Seeking to Fill 300 Openings at New Seven Hills Location
Two Bodies Found in Concrete Inside Ohio Residence was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com