CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Two Bodies Found in Concrete Inside Ohio Residence

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

 

Homeland Security, the Columbus Division of Police, Columbus Division of Fire, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have all been at a residence in the Hilltop neighborhood investigating after two bodies were found in concrete inside the home.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Authorities have not released much info about the bodies found or the investigation.  We do know that the location of the home is in the 2400 block of Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that further details are not being made available at this time and the public is not in immediate danger. 

source

The Latest:

Two Bodies Found in Concrete Inside Ohio Residence  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Macaulay Culkin and Stewart Miller, co-founders of Lifestyle Media Bell Ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco, joined by the Graduating Class of the Lehigh Startup Academy
‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin in Favor of…
 17 hours ago
01.14.21
American fast food restaurants chain Taco Bell logo seen at...
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her…
 18 hours ago
01.14.21
Rihanna Collaborates With Legendary Artist Lorna Simpson For…
 21 hours ago
01.14.21
Exclusives
Close