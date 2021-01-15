The Bijou Star Files: ABE LINCOLN HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 15, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

THE WHITE HOUSE ABE LINCOLN’S LEFT THE BUILDING …Stop the Steal???

President Trump isn’t the only one leaving the White House … honest, Abraham Lincoln’s been escorted out of the West Wing, for some reason. READ MORE

KYLE RITTENHOUSE STOP WHITE POWER SYMBOLS, BOOZING …Prosecutors Want Bail Conditions Changed

Kyle Rittenhouse — the teenager charged with homicide in the Kenosha, WI killings — needs to stop drinking and flashing white power symbols … at least that’s what prosecutors want. READ MORE

SIEGFRIED & ROY SIEGFRIED FISCHBACHER Dead at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher half of the famous Siegfried & Roy magic act — has died just 2 days after announcing he had cancer … and 8 months after his professional partner, Roy Horn. READ MORE

YFN LUCCI HELD ON NO BOND … Alleged Murder Victim Part Of Rapper’s Crew

YFN Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ, “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf.” READ MORE

JACOB BLAKE DIDN’T WANT TO BE ‘NEXT GEORGE FLOYD’… That’s Why I Walked Away from Cops

Jacob Blake says George Floyd’s death was front and center in his mind when confronted by the Kenosha PD pulled … as he explains, in his own words, what went down when an officer shot him 7 times in the back. READ MORE

Oprah Winfrey Documentary Officially In The Works At Apple TV+

It has just been confirmed that a documentary on the life of Oprah Winfrey is currently in the works at Apple TV+. READ MORE

Plies Holds Funeral Service For His Gold Teeth (Video)

With a new year comes a change, and it looks like Plies decided to change his appearance–starting with his teeth. READ MORE

Trump Reportedly Instructed Staff Not To Pay Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fees

One can assume that Trump was probably hotter than fish grease after the House voted to impeach him, just days before his one-term presidency was set to end. So heated that he is reportedly not here for Rudolph Giuliani… READ MORE

New York Attorney General Suing NYPD Over ‘Brutal’ Use Of Force On Black Lives Matter Protesters

New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking the New York Police Department to task for its treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer and she’s got the receipts! READ MORE

Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Wants Jail Release For High Blood Pressure, His Attorney Suggests He’s Being Punished Even Though He Did The ‘Right Thing’ (Exclusive Details)

For the third time since being charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, William “Roddie” Bryan is requesting he be released from jail while awaiting trial due to his blood pressure being uncontrollably high, according to a document filed in Glynn County Superior Court. READ MORE

Arielle Sidney Creates Outfits Out Of Retail Shopping Bags

21-year-old Digital Creator Arielle Sidney shocked everyone on the internet with the popping outfits she made out of shopping bags. READ MORE

Rihanna Covers Essence Magazine (Photos)

By now, it’s quite obvious that Rihanna has better thangs to do than record an album. One being gracing the “Essence” cover. READ MORE

Spike Lee’s Children Selected As 2021 Golden Globes Ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children recently made history. They are the first siblings of color to become Golden Globe ambassadors. READ MORE

Sephora Plans To Combat Racial Bias By Cutting Back On Security Guards

The makeup brand revealed the findings of a study that focused on racial bias and retail, and the results found several interesting findings, and now the company wants to take action. READ MORE

Jack Dorsey Confident About Banning President Trump, But Worries About “Free And Open Global Internet”

Jack Dorsey is speaking out about banning President Donald Trump from Twitter. Dorsey believes it was the right decision but says it could be dangerous. READ MORE

Tyler Perry Will Receive The Humanitarian Award At The 93rd Academy Awards

Tyler Perry is to be honored with the humanitarian award at this year’s Academy Awards. READ MORE

Wendy Williams Reveals That She Was Raped By Late R&B Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams is becoming candid about the unfortunate hardships she’s had to overcome in life. During a recent interview, Wendy Williams shared one of the shocking secrets of her upcoming Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and revealed the singer who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the start of her career. READ MORE

Cardi B Inks First Lead Movie Role In ‘Assisted Living’

Cardi B is making her way to the big screen again, and this time she’ll be the star. After appearing in 2018’s star-studded Hustlers movie, the Grammy-winning rapper has inked her first starring role in Paramount’s upcoming Assisted Living comedy… READ MORE

Regina King Says She Turned Down Big Name Actors For ‘One Night In Miami’ Because They Refused To Audition

One Night In Miami might be Regina King’s feature directorial debut, but she made it clear she wasn’t giving passes to anyone, even well-known actors. READ MORE

‘Best Man 3’ Is Still Happening, Morris Chestnut Confirms ‘Things Are Motion As We Speak’

While it’s been more than seven years since the popular sequel Best Man Holiday hit theaters, star Morris Chestnut said the third installment is happening. READ MORE

Exclusive: ALLBLK Streaming Service is Putting ‘Urban’ to Rest — Here’s Your Invitation (Details Inside)

It’s time to put “urban” to rest. READ MORE

Tesla Asked to Recall 158,000 Cars Over Touchscreen Display Issue

The company is being asked to recall about 158,000 cars over a touchscreen display issue that could cause an increased risk of crashes. READ MORE

Ariana Grande feat. Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat – ’34+35′ (Remix) [New Music]

Less than three months after the original was released, Ariana dropped the song’s official remix, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. READ MORE

Former Cleveland schools employee charged for role in riot at U.S. Capitol

Christine Priola was freed on bond after being charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds… READ MORE

$1,400 stimulus checks to vaccines: Here’s what’s in Biden plan

The plan would add to the $600 that has already gone out, increase the minimum wage and extend unemployment help and the eviction moratorium. READ MORE

Local artist Van Monroe’s custom sneakers in demand everywhere from The Smithsonian to Spike Lee

The East Cleveland native left a lucrative career to pursue art full time. It’s paid off in a big way, and now he’s coming full circle. READ MORE

Police: Waitress saves little boy from ‘dangerous abuse’ with help of note

A waitress “saw something” and “said something,” police say. And, thanks to her efforts, officers say she helped a boy escape from “dangerous abuse.” READ MORE

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr: ‘Don’t be surprised when they win’

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to offer a prediction for his team’s divisional round matchup vs. the Chiefs. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP I’M CHECKED OUT… It’s All You, Mike!!!

Donald Trump appears totally checked out of D.C. with less than a week remaining in his Presidency … because Vice President Mike Pence is literally assuming Trump’s duties. READ MORE

TikTok launches incubator for Black creators

TikTok is launching an incubator program to support 100 Black creators, a strategy to attract audiences that’s become popular with other social media sites. READ MORE

