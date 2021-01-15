Waitress Helps Rescue 11-Year-Old From Abusive Parents at Restaurant

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A Florida waitress noticed a situation that was not right when she saw a family dining in.

That is when “seeing” and “saying something” is put to good use to help others.

According to Orlando Police officers, her quick thinking lead to help a young boy avoid more “dangerous abuse.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Police say waitress Flavaine Carvalho was working at an Orlando restaurant on New Year’s Day when she saw a family withholding food from an 11-year-old boy at one of the tables. Officers say she saw bruises on his body and decided to take action.

They also add that Carvalho made a sign for the boy asking him for help. After several attempts, he nodded “yes.”

More information and details are in the Facebook post from the Orlando Police Department page.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WTSP-TV Tampa Bay and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Peter Dazeley and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of John Coletti and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook, WTSP-TV Tampa Bay and WKYC 3News Cleveland