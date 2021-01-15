CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home Advisory Now Extended Through Jan. 31

Cuyahoga County has announced its stay-at-home advisory will now continue until the end of January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The official date is Jan. 31 as of right now.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“The advisory encourages Cuyahoga County residents to stay home to the greatest extent possible due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county,” the county stated. “Residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food, or receiving deliveries.”

Cuyahoga residents are being encouraged to “avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio and to forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday.”

There has now been 80,909 COVID-19 cases in the county.

The stay-at-home advisory, which had been in effect from November of 2020 and had been extended many times, was set to expire on Jan. 15.

 

