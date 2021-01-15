CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Our HBCU-U Know spotlight today may come as a surprise but it is a fact that the biggest boss did attend an HBCU.  William Leonard Roberts II, also known as, Rick Ross is the founder of Maybach Music, owner of many Wingstop locations, rapper, and music executive.  He attended Albany State University on a football scholarship and later decided to pursue his rap career.

Albany State University is located in Albany, Georgia, and was founded in 1903.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rick Ross [PHOTOS]

Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Rick Ross, Albany State University [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Utah Jazz v Cleveland Cavaliers
SPORTS: Two Cavs-Wizards Games Postponed Because of COVID-19
 2 hours ago
01.15.21
National March on Washington for Justice
Family of Tamir Rice Holding A ‘Rally for…
 3 hours ago
01.15.21
Keke Palmer Says Too Much Makeup Is Not…
 7 hours ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 8 hours ago
01.15.21
Exclusives
Close