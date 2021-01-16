CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Aaliyah Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

This year marks 20 years since we lost Aaliyah. But today (January 16), we’re celebrating the singer on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Baby Girl may no longer be with us, but her music (what we can find of it) keeps her legacy alive.

We invite you to test your knowledge of some of Aaliyah’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

See Also: ‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Continue reading 17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
Miami Vice
R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and…
 1 day ago
01.23.21
Friars Club And Crescent Hotel Honor Larry King For His 86th Birthday
R.I.P. Larry King Has Passed Away at the…
 2 days ago
01.23.21
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION
Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict the Outfit Kamala Harris…
 2 days ago
01.23.21
Soulja Boy’s Former Assistant Accuses Him Of Sexual…
 2 days ago
01.23.21
Exclusives
Close