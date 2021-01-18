The Bijou Star Files: Melania Trump’s ‘No Tea For You’ Tour

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 18, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Melania Trump Hasn’t Contacted Jill Biden For Traditional “Tea And Tour”

Less than a week before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Melania Trump has not reached out to incoming First Lady Jill Biden on the traditional “Tea and Tour.” Read More

ARRESTED CAPITOL RIOTER PLEASE GIMME A PARDON, MR. PREZ …I Was Following Your Lead

One of the Capitol rioters who was arrested in the aftermath now has an audacious ask of President Trump … she’s begging for a pardon, saying she was just following his orders. Read More

Nurse Loses Job After Daughter Exposes Her At Violent Pro-Trump Rally, Fears She Won’t Get Another

After 15 years, a Massachusetts nurse felt “forced” to resign from her job following now-viral footage of her involvement in a violent altercation at a pro-Trump Rally. Read More

Vanessa Bryant Shares A Message About Grief: “Find Your Reason To Live”

As the one year death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi Bryant approaches, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a message about grief. Read More

Biden Plans To Roll Back Controversial Trump Policies On First Day In Office, Including Reversing Muslim Travel Ban

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to get straight to work on his first day in office. Biden plans to sign “roughly a dozen” executive orders that will undo controversial Trump policies…Read More

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS NBA STAR TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID… ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Devastating news for Karl-Anthony Towns … the NBA star announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 … just 9 months after his mother passed away from a lengthy battle with coronavirus. Read More

IRS Delays The Start Of Tax Filing Season Until February 12th

The IRS has decided to officially delay the start of tax filing season until February 12, 202. Read More

Charles Barkley Thinks Pro Athletes Should Get Vaccinated First Because They Pay More Taxes

Charles Barkley is once again smack dab in controversy for something he said…Read More

Plies Reveals His New Smile After Burying His Infamous Gold Teeth

Plies took to the ‘gram on Thursday to announce to the world that he removed his gold teeth and even held a funeral ceremony for them. Using a kitchen spoon, he buried his old reliables right in his own backyard. Read More

Los Angeles County Surpasses 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County has now surpassed one million Coronavirus cases, according to a news release from state officials. Read More

Tamron Hall Surprises Her Fans By Turning Up In The #BussItChallenge

Wendy Williams Says Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

Cheated On Her While Pregnant, “Kevin Was A Serial Cheater” However Her Brother Say’s Kevin Came To Their Mothers Funeral But She Didn’t!? Read More

The ride ends: Cleveland Browns lose to Kansas City Chiefs 22-17 in AFC divisional playoff

Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. The Powerball’s $730 million top prize would be the fifth-largest ever. Read More

Reginae Carter Speaks Out For The First Time Since YFN Lucci Was Arrested In Connection To Murder

Reginae Carter is definitely showing us she is ride or die for her man, rapper YFN Lucci…Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: