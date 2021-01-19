The Bijou Star Files: Lil Wayne Made Trumps Pardon List!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PRESIDENT TRUMP Pardons are Coming …LIL WAYNE EXPECTED TO MAKE THE LIST!!!

It looks like Lil Wayne could be let off the hook in his federal gun case by none other than President Trump … who’s reportedly expected to pardon the rapper before his term ends. Read More

Usher Visits The Historic Edmund Pettus Bridge To Celebrate MLK Day

As many celebrities celebrate the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Usher shared that he spent his day in Selma, Alabama. Usher shared on his Instagram page that he was at the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge where “Bloody Sunday” occurred in 1965. Read More

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. FAMILY VISITS GRAVE IN ATLANTA …For MLK Day Remembrance

Martin Luther King Jr.‘s loved ones paid their respects to the legendary Civil Rights leader … on the day America honors the man whose dream for equality in the country is still being fought for today. Read More

2021 INAUGURATION FEDS PAY $10 MILLION FOR AMBULANCES, EMTS …As D.C. Braces For Possible Violence

There was a mad scramble after January 6 to get ambulances to Washington D.C. for the inauguration, and the federal government inked a multi-million dollar deal to make it happen. Read More

KYRIE IRVING BUYS HOME FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S FAMILY… Says Stephen Jackson

Kyrie Irving came through with an incredible gesture for George Floyd‘s family … with Stephen Jackson revealing the NBA superstar recently bought them a new home. Read More

MICHELLE OBAMA THANKS FANS FOR BIRTHDAY WISHES …Offers Encouragement

This is 57 for Michelle Obama, who’s reflecting on a challenging year, and sending a motivational message to everyone going through the same — hang in there. Read More

2021 INAUGURATION SMOKE SEEN NEAR THE CAPITOL …Rehearsal Hits Pause to Evacuate

Staging preparations for Joe Biden‘s inauguration were interrupted Monday morning when smoke billowed up nearby … prompting a lockdown of Capitol Hill. Read More

BOW WOW IN HOUSTON MAYOR HATES ME FOR PACKED SHOWS!!! I’m Not Only One to Blame

Bow Wow‘s the fall guy for all of the events in Houston this weekend that didn’t follow proper COVID-19 protocols … according to the rapper himself, who believes the mayor has it out for him. Read More

Yung Joc Says He Meant No Disrespect By Commenting On Supa Cent’s Instagram Post

Over the weekend, Yung Joc ruffled Sage The Gemini’s feathers by commenting on his girlfriend Supa Cent’s Instagram post. Supa shared a picture with the caption, “Make me turn my gangsta down.” Joc commented, “That’s easy,” and left the looking eye emoji. Sage quickly shut him down by responding, “Naw, it’s not big dawg. Gone head.” Today, Joc broke his silence and cleared the air on his Instagram page. Read More

Michelle Williams Gave A Fan A Whole Lesson After He Told Her She ‘Need Some Children’: ‘Don’t You Ever Let Come Out Of Your Mouth’

I don’t know what gave fans the impression that Michelle Williams is the one to try, but for anyone who may have thought that was the case, she let ‘em know tuh-day! Read More

Rudy Giuliani Says He Won’t Be Acting As Trump’s Lawyer During His Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and friend, Rudy Giuliani, says he will not represent Trump during his impeachment trial, ABC News reports. Read More

Trump Will Be Taking His Last Air Force One Flight To His Mar-a-Lago Club In Florida; Won’t Attend Inauguration

Donald Trump is going to fly himself to Mar-a-Lago right before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Read More

California Clinic Suspends Use of Large Batch of Moderna Vaccines After Allergic Reactions

After multiple people at a California clinic had obvious allergic reactions, state health officials ordered state-wide providers on Sunday to suspend administration of doses from one batch of COVID-19 vaccine that arrived from Moderna. Read More

Trump Allies Received Tens of Thousands of Dollars From Pardon-Seekers To Lobby President

On Sunday, the New York Times revealed that pardon-seekers and those lobbying on their behalf paid Trump’s supporters tens of thousands of dollars to press the president to grant clemency. Read More

Senator Lindsey Graham Blames Pelosi For U.S. Capitol Attack

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the thousands of Pro-Trump rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Read More

Dwyane Wade Strips Down In Birthday Post With Gabrielle Union: 39 Is Already Looking Up

Dwyane Wade’s birthday behavior got a little risqué. He shared a photo posing with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, in what appears to be nothing but his birthday suit as he brought in his 39th birthday. Read More

Denzel Washington Gets Emotional Over Son John David Washington’s Praises: I’m Speechless

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of all time, but it was his son’s praises that lead to a rare, emotional moment for him. Read More

Khadijah Haqq Welcomes Baby Girl!

Khadijah Haqq has welcomed her third child with her husband, Bobby McCray. The actress and reality star announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram Sunday night (Jan. 17th). Read More

Bow Wow Admits He Dated Keyshia Cole & Blac Chyna, Says He’s Naming A Song After Each Of His Exes On New Album

It looks like Bow Wow may be telling it all in his next album. The 33-year-old rapper/actor plans on releasing one final album with all of the songs discussing his past relationships with various ex-girlfriends. During a recent episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Bow Wow is seen talking to his mother, Teresa Caldwell and informs her of his plan. Read More

Jennifer Lopez: I Have Never Done Botox, Any Injectables Or Surgery!

Jennifer Lopez (also known by her nickname J.Lo) is setting the record straight! The 51-year-old singer/actress responded to a social media user who accused her of getting botox. Read More

James Earl Jones on Celebrating His 90th Birthday: ‘Feeling Fantastic and Grateful’

The esteemed actor opened up about his birthday plans in celebration of the big day. Read More

‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Sixth Season At OWN

‘Queen Sugar’ is heading into its fifth season on OWN and the Ava DuVernay-helmed series just got picked up for its sixth. Read More

Sounds About Right: Study Shows Election Misinformation Dropped 73 Percent After Trump’s Twitter Suspension

According to a new study, misinformation regarding election fraud has dropped a whopping 74 percent since Twitter decided to get right and suspend Donald Trump. Read More

Man Accidentally Pushes a Woman to Her Death While Trying to Take a Selfie [Video]

A woman identified as Nirupama Prajapati was trying to take a photo of herself near the edge of a turbulent river when a man — who was trying to do the same thing — lost his balance, slipped, and knocked her into the water. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

