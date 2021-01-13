Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197. Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session. However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 14 of 14
The Latest:
- Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [WATCH LIVE]
- Donnie Simpson Takes On Weekends On 93.1 WZAK!
- WIN: Rate Our Music For A Chance To Win An Amazon Echo Dot!
- What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service
- ‘We Are One’: Watch Online Celebration Of The Black Community Before Biden, Harris Inauguration
- Michelle Williams Claps Back At Man Telling Her She Needs To Have Kids
- Jeff Johnson Breaks Down Joe Biden’s Diverse Cabinet [WATCH]
- Sean Paul Says Jay-Z Wasn’t Comfortable With Him Around Beyoncé After “Baby Boy” Success
- US Soldier From Ohio Arrested In Alleged Plot To Blow Up 9/11 Memorial In NYC
- Counselor Yunetta Spring Dismisses Myths About Meditation [WATCH]
- Black American Woman Says She’s Being ‘Deported’ From Bali ‘Because Of LGBT’
- D12’s Bizarre Is Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke
Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com