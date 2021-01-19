Inspectah Deck Details Attending A Wild Hollywood Party With Hidden Sex Rooms [Video]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Just when you think you heard it all a journalist will pose the right question and get a jewel. One of Wu-Tang’s sharpest swordsmen revealed that tinsel town likes it hot.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Inspectah Deck recently made an appearance on Doggie Diamond’s No Filter podcast. As always the Brooklyn native made sure to ask if the MC had ever seen any weird ritualistic occurrences during his travels. Surprisingly INS was willing to share details of a very unique visual he and Ghostface shared together while attending a mansion party in California.

“We went to a house party in Hollywood, it was half of us, we went to the after-party, saw a lot of famous faces,” Deck explained. “We like, the uninvited guests. We the hood walking through the mansion and it just was crazy. I remember me and Ghost will tell you this, too. We opened up a couple of doors just trying to see what was going on and Imma tell y’all, too. Y’all make it to Hollywood, get invited to these parties and all that, don’t be curious, bro. Don’t be opening doors.”

The “R.E.C. Room” rapper went on to share what happened next. “We opened the doors and we saw a whole lot of, you know,” which inferred some graphic situations. He added that it was “a whole lot of inappropriate activities. Nothing against gay people. It’s a lot of gay sh*t going on. Me personally, I love women. What’s that, Homosapien? I’m pro-women.” He meant heterosexual but you get the vibes.

You can view the clip below.



