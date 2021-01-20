The Bijou Star Files: Trump Pardoned Death Row!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 20, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SNOOP DOGG TO TRUMP FREE DEATH ROW RECORDS CO-FOUNDER …Harry-O’s a Changed Man!!!

Snoop Dogg swayed President Trump to free Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris from an attempted murder conviction. Read More

Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Kodak Black & Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

Details about who President Donald Trump is expected to grant clemency continue to be released, amidst his final hours in office. Read More

Trump pardons former White House adviser Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to build Trump’s border wall. Read More

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM SORRY, TRUMP …I’M WATCHING BIDEN TAKE THE OATH!!!

Sen. Lindsey Graham — one of President Trump‘s staunchest allies — says he’s riding with Biden, at least for Inauguration Day … but what happens after that is kinda murky. Read More

DONALD TRUMP SAG-AFTRA MIGHT BOOT HIM OUT …Disciplinary Hearing to be Held

In a special session, the SAG-AFTRA’s national board overwhelmingly voted to find probable cause of a violation of its constitution by Trump and will hold a disciplinary hearing. Read More

Delonte West Reportedly Lands A Job At The Same Rehab Facility Where He Received His Treatment

It looks like things are looking up for former NBA star Delonte West. Read More

Tamia & Deborah Cox Slay Their Version Of The Classic Song “Count On Me”

Tamia and Deborah Cox are two of the best sangers around—and to prove it they recently took on an R&B classic. Tamia and Deborah recently teamed up to bless us with a rendition of the Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans classic, “Count On Me.” Read More

Doja Cat Announces Her Exit From Tik Tok After She Received Backlash For POV Videos

Doja Cat announced that she would be taking a break from TikTok indefinitely after receiving backlash over point of view (POV) videos she created on her account. Last night she shared three funny POV videos of Tyga, Sylvester Stallone, and Connor McGregor. However, it didn’t sit well with her fans. Read More

Dwyane Wade Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Special Performance From Beenie Man

Dwyane Wade recently celebrated his 39th birthday and he definitely had a memorable time—and dancehall legend Beenie Man is part of the reason why. Read More

Jazmine Sullivan To Sing The National Anthem During Super Bowl LV & H.E.R. To Sing ‘America The Beautiful’

The month of January is quickly coming to an end and football fans are preparing for Super Bowl LV. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Lil’ Wayne Expressing Gratitude For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s national holiday, Lil’ Wayne acknowledged the revolutionary and said he was grateful. Read More

Issa Rae Hilariously Drags Artists Whose Drawings Of Her Are Less Than Flattering—“Stop Drawing Me Or It’s On Sight”

In the hilarious way that only she can, Issa Rae called out some artists on social media whose drawings of her were definitely not it. Read More

President Trump Releases Executive Order On Building The “National Garden Of American Heroes” Including Statues Of Kobe Bryant, Whitney Houston, And Over 200 Others Read More

Howard University & The University of Delaware Marching Bands To Serve As Biden-Harris Escorts During The Inauguration

Howard University’s marching band, the Showtime Marching Band, and The University of Delaware’s marching band, the Fightin’ Blue Hen Marching Band, will be on hand tomorrow to serve as escorts for both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Read More

Timbaland Trends On Twitter After Fans Discover He Sampled Arabic Songs In Some Of His Biggest Hits

You never know what’s going to trend on Twitter. Today Grammy award-winning producer Timbaland was the topic for discussion after it was discovered that some of his biggest hits were sampled from Arabic music. Read More

A Job Listing Offers People $500 To Eat Pizza And Review Netflix Shows

People can get paid $500 just to eat pizza and watch Netflix. Read More

Major Retailers Drop MyPillow Products After CEO Mike Lindell’s Voter Fraud Claims

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohls, and other major retailers have dropped MyPillow because of the owner’s voter fraud claims. Read More

Joe Biden May Be Banned From Bring His Peloton Exercise Bike To The White House

According to experts, the president-elect could be forbidden from taking his Peloton to the White House because the high-tech exercise bike poses a threat from hackers. Read More

California Man Afraid To Fly Due To Coronavirus Discovered Living In Chicago O’Hare

A California man was found living in a secure section of Chicago O’Hare airport over the weekend. Read More

Dozens of BLM Protestors Arrested During Peaceful March Honoring MLK

On Monday night, authorities say that protestors from the police and Black Lives Matter clashed outside City Hall Park in New York, resulting in hundreds of arrests and many wounded officers. Read More

Alicia Keys, T.I., Mary J. Blige And More Release Video Calling On Biden’s Administration To Launch A Racial Justice Initiative

Top music artists in the industry have come together to call on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to start a racial justice initiative once they take office. Read More

Drake Reaches 50 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake has been in the game for years, and now his songs have reached 50 billion streams on Spotify. Read More

Anonymous $40 Million Donation To The NAACP Will Put 50 Lawyers Through School

On Monday, it was announced that the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund launched a $40 million scholarship program thanks to a single anonymous donor’s generous gift. Read More

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president — and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the role. Read More

Shaker Heights teen gifted with chocolate business for 13th birthday

She entered her teen years back on Dec. 4, and instead of getting a surprise party for her 13th birthday her mom gifted her with a sweet business known as Kohco Gourmet Chocolate Bar. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new banner downtown with the words: ‘For the love, for the Land’

The new banner to hang on Sherwin-Williams Global headquarters wall symbolizes diversity, inclusion and equity in the community. Read More

NATIONAL GUARD IN D.C. VETTED USING FACIAL RECOGNITION …Scouring Social Media

With 25,000 National Guard members set to protect D.C. for Joe Biden‘s inauguration, each member has been subject to a heavy vetting, which includes high-tech facial recognition. Read More

Fat Joe & DJ Khaled Launch Joint OnlyFans Account

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are the latest celebrities to take their talents to OnlyFans. This week, the 45-year-old We The Best producer revealed that he and the 50-year-old rapper were launched a joint OnlyFans page. Read More

Sean Paul Says Jay-Z Didn’t Want Him Getting Too Close To Beyonce After Their Song “Baby Boy”

Although Beyonce has performed her hit song “Baby Boy” featuring Reggae artist Sean Paul hundreds of times, she has only sung the song with him once. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

