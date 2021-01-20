Bakari Sellers Shares His Thoughts Of Donald Trump’s Last Moments In The White House [WATCH]

Political analyst Bakari Sellers joins us to discuss President Donald Trump’s last hours. In his final moments, he decided to pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black for their weapon charges and Sellers shares his opinions on these decisions. It was a surprise that he didn’t pardon himself nor his family. Hear Bakari break down the impeachment, his thoughts on a possible new Republican party, and his guess what Trump’s final hours looked like.
Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
1. Kamala Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris
2. Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald J. Harris had two children during their marriage, Kamala and Maya.
3. Maya Harris shares a photo with sister Kamala
4. VP Kamala Harris' sister Maya went on to marry Tony West.
5. Kamala's sister Maya Harris has one child, Meena Harris.
6. Meena shares a photo with her Auntie Kamala and mother Maya
7. Kamala's niece Meena posts a selfie with hubby Nik (Nikolas Ajagu)
8. Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu share two daughters.
9. VP Kamala Harris great nieces Amara and Leela were Inauguration ready!
10. VP Kamala Harris grandparents
11. Attorney Douglas Emhoff is Kamala Harris Husband.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Doug Emhoff has two kids, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage.
13. VP Kamala Harris even invited Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff to the Inauguration!
14. VP Kamala Harris with her husband Doug and step children Cole and Ella.
15. Meet Kamala Harris mother-in-law, Barbara Emhoff
16. Meet Kamala Harris father-in-law Michael Emhoff
