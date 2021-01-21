The Bijou Star Files:  Trumped Didn’t Hook The Tiger King Up With A Pardon

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 21, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Addressing His Staff …RESPECT ONE ANOTHER, OR YOU’RE FIRED!!!
Biden’s laying down the law right off the bat with his team at The White House … letting them know he won’t hesitate to fire any one of them if he catches them disrespecting or talking down to a colleague. READ MORE
DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOW UP IN SINGLES …At Several State Capitols
Donald Trump is no longer president, but his supporters still turned up at state capitols across the country to protest President Biden‘s inauguration … a handful of them anyway. READ MORE
JOE EXOTIC BUMMED ABOUT NO PARDON FROM TRUMP Carole Baskin Not Bummed
The Tiger King is not free to run wild again … President Trump snubbed Joe Exotic‘s request to be pardoned, and he and his team aren’t taking it well. READ MORE
DONALD TRUMP So Long, D.C. …BUT I’LL BE BACK (ONE DAY)!!!
Donald Trump just made his last speech as President, and the key takeaway is … he promises to return to the spotlight, somehow. READ MORE
PRESIDENT TRUMP PARDONS LIL WAYNE, FREES KODAK
Lil Wayne and Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen was working behind the scenes for a while to lobby for both men’s clean slate. READ MORE
PORN STAR CLAIMS TACO BELL FIRED HER OVER PAST
Taco Bell employee Lonna Wells is out of a job after ticking off a co-worker, who filed a complaint about Lonna’s past … as a porn star, but Taco Bell claims that’s not what happened. READ MORE
KIM KARDASHIAN Man She’s Been Trying to Free Since 2018 …SENTENCE COMMUTED BY TRUMP
After Kim Kardashian West was successful in lobbying President Trump to free Alice Marie Johnson, she went to work on doing the same for many others, including Chris Young … and Trump delivered. READ MORE
Wendy Williams Has No Interest In Meeting Her Ex Husband’s Love Child (Video)
While the former couple seems to be on better terms, when asked if Wendy has met his love child, Wendy threw a little shade toward Kevin’s newest child. “The baby? No! Why would I want to meet her? READ MORE
Cory Booker Adds A Little Shade To His Inauguration Day Post With Girlfriend Rosario Dawson
Inauguration Day finally came many were in full petty mode as they said a final goodbye to Donald Trump—and that also included Senator Cory Booker. READ MORE
Check Out The Inauguration Slay From These Leading Ladies—Including Michelle Obama & Kamala Harris READ MORE
Vogue Issues Alternative Cover Of Vice President Kamala Harris Following Backlash (Update)
The magazine announced that it has decided to issue an alternative cover, which features Vice President Harris in a light blue suit standing against a gold background. READ MORE
Vice President Kamala Harris Makes Her First Speech During “Celebrating America” Virtual Concert (Video)
After a full day of inauguration activities, Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first official speech tonight during the “Celebrating America” virtual concert. Dressed beautifully in all black, Vice President Harris was poised and ready to speak to viewers watching safely at home. READ MORE
Social Media Reacts To George W. Bush Being Pictured With Michelle Obama At Presidential Inauguration (Photos)
If it’s one thang we know, it’s that George W. Bush and Michelle Obama are gon’ always link up, when the two are in the same area. READ MORE
Kyrie Irving returns, but Collin Sexton’s big night leads Cleveland Cavaliers past Brooklyn Nets 147-135 in 2 OTs
Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers. READ MORE
Trump Leaves Behind a “Very Generous Letter” For Biden
As petty as Donald Trump can be, it’s happy to hear he did not rain on President Joe Biden’s parade. Before leaving the White House, Trump left the incoming president a “very generous letter.” READ MORE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce Will Play Out On “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will play out for the world to see in the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” READ MORE
New Study Suggests Low Carb Diet Can Lead To Remission For Type 2 Diabetes Patients
A new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes may achieve remission by following a low carbohydrate diet. READ MORE
Proof Of Negative COVID-19 Test Will Be Required To Enter United States
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require a negative Covid-19 test from all air travelers entering the United States. READ MORE
Amanda Gorman Is The Youngest Poet Ever To Perform At A Presidential Inauguration
Amanda Gorman is now the youngest inaugural poet ever. READ MORE
Biden to Continue Freeze of Student Loan Payments, Asks Congress to Erase Debt
Joe Biden will ask the Department of Education on Wednesday to extend the nearly year-long pause on student loan payments by September 30 as one of his first acts as president, delivering on the administration’s campaign pledge to prioritize and begin resolving the nearly $1.6 trillion debt crisis. READ MORE
Aldi Will Pay Employees To Take COVID-19 Vaccine
Aldi is offering its employees money to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The company will provide hourly workers with four hours of pay — two hours for each dose. READ MORE
Karrueche Tran Asks Court to Freeze Former Manager’s Assets, Believes He Squandered $1.4 Million She’s Owed
Karrueche Tran is asking the court to freeze her ex-manager’s assets saying she fears he is spending all the money he allegedly stole form her. READ MORE
Jay-Z Creates $10 Million Fund to Help Increase Minority-Owned Cannabis Companies
Jay-Z entered the cannabis industry last year and now the mogul is launching a fund to help minority-owned cannabis startups. READ MORE
President Joe Biden Signs Executive Orders To Undo Several Trump Policies Including Stopping Construction On Border Wall & Reversing Muslim Travel Ban
President Biden promptly signed almost 20 new executive orders—which permanently undo several of Trump’s previous policies. READ MORE
