The Bijou Star Files:  Trumped Didn’t Hook The Tiger King Up With A Pardon

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 21, 2021:

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN Addressing His Staff …RESPECT ONE ANOTHER, OR YOU’RE FIRED!!!

Biden’s laying down the law right off the bat with his team at The White House … letting them know he won’t hesitate to fire any one of them if he catches them disrespecting or talking down to a colleague. READ MORE

DONALD TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOW UP IN SINGLES …At Several State Capitols

Donald Trump is no longer president, but his supporters still turned up at state capitols across the country to protest President Biden‘s inauguration … a handful of them anyway. READ MORE

JOE EXOTIC BUMMED ABOUT NO PARDON FROM TRUMP Carole Baskin Not Bummed

The Tiger King is not free to run wild again … President Trump snubbed Joe Exotic‘s request to be pardoned, and he and his team aren’t taking it well. READ MORE

DONALD TRUMP So Long, D.C. …BUT I’LL BE BACK (ONE DAY)!!!

Donald Trump just made his last speech as President, and the key takeaway is … he promises to return to the spotlight, somehow. READ MORE

PRESIDENT TRUMP PARDONS LIL WAYNE, FREES KODAK

Lil Wayne and Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen was working behind the scenes for a while to lobby for both men’s clean slate. READ MORE

PORN STAR CLAIMS TACO BELL FIRED HER OVER PAST

Taco Bell employee Lonna Wells is out of a job after ticking off a co-worker, who filed a complaint about Lonna’s past … as a porn star, but Taco Bell claims that’s not what happened. READ MORE

KIM KARDASHIAN Man She’s Been Trying to Free Since 2018 …SENTENCE COMMUTED BY TRUMP

After Kim Kardashian West was successful in lobbying President Trump to free Alice Marie Johnson, she went to work on doing the same for many others, including Chris Young … and Trump delivered. READ MORE

Wendy Williams Has No Interest In Meeting Her Ex Husband’s Love Child (Video)

While the former couple seems to be on better terms, when asked if Wendy has met his love child, Wendy threw a little shade toward Kevin’s newest child. “The baby? No! Why would I want to meet her? READ MORE

Cory Booker Adds A Little Shade To His Inauguration Day Post With Girlfriend Rosario Dawson

Inauguration Day finally came many were in full petty mode as they said a final goodbye to Donald Trump—and that also included Senator Cory Booker. READ MORE

Check Out The Inauguration Slay From These Leading Ladies—Including Michelle Obama & Kamala Harris READ MORE

Vogue Issues Alternative Cover Of Vice President Kamala Harris Following Backlash (Update)

The magazine announced that it has decided to issue an alternative cover, which features Vice President Harris in a light blue suit standing against a gold background. READ MORE

Vice President Kamala Harris Makes Her First Speech During “Celebrating America” Virtual Concert (Video)

After a full day of inauguration activities, Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first official speech tonight during the “Celebrating America” virtual concert. Dressed beautifully in all black, Vice President Harris was poised and ready to speak to viewers watching safely at home. READ MORE

Social Media Reacts To George W. Bush Being Pictured With Michelle Obama At Presidential Inauguration (Photos)

If it’s one thang we know, it’s that George W. Bush and Michelle Obama are gon’ always link up, when the two are in the same area. READ MORE

Kyrie Irving returns, but Collin Sexton’s big night leads Cleveland Cavaliers past Brooklyn Nets 147-135 in 2 OTs

Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers. READ MORE

Trump Leaves Behind a “Very Generous Letter” For Biden

As petty as Donald Trump can be, it’s happy to hear he did not rain on President Joe Biden’s parade. Before leaving the White House, Trump left the incoming president a “very generous letter.” READ MORE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce Will Play Out On “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce will play out for the world to see in the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” READ MORE

New Study Suggests Low Carb Diet Can Lead To Remission For Type 2 Diabetes Patients

A new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes may achieve remission by following a low carbohydrate diet. READ MORE

Proof Of Negative COVID-19 Test Will Be Required To Enter United States

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require a negative Covid-19 test from all air travelers entering the United States. READ MORE

Amanda Gorman Is The Youngest Poet Ever To Perform At A Presidential Inauguration

Amanda Gorman is now the youngest inaugural poet ever. READ MORE

Biden to Continue Freeze of Student Loan Payments, Asks Congress to Erase Debt

Joe Biden will ask the Department of Education on Wednesday to extend the nearly year-long pause on student loan payments by September 30 as one of his first acts as president, delivering on the administration’s campaign pledge to prioritize and begin resolving the nearly $1.6 trillion debt crisis. READ MORE

Aldi Will Pay Employees To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Aldi is offering its employees money to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The company will provide hourly workers with four hours of pay — two hours for each dose. READ MORE

Karrueche Tran Asks Court to Freeze Former Manager’s Assets, Believes He Squandered $1.4 Million She’s Owed

Karrueche Tran is asking the court to freeze her ex-manager’s assets saying she fears he is spending all the money he allegedly stole form her. READ MORE

Jay-Z Creates $10 Million Fund to Help Increase Minority-Owned Cannabis Companies

Jay-Z entered the cannabis industry last year and now the mogul is launching a fund to help minority-owned cannabis startups. READ MORE

President Joe Biden Signs Executive Orders To Undo Several Trump Policies Including Stopping Construction On Border Wall & Reversing Muslim Travel Ban

President Biden promptly signed almost 20 new executive orders—which permanently undo several of Trump’s previous policies. READ MORE

