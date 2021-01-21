CLOSE
National
HomeNational

GG Townson & Laila Odom Talk About What They Learned About Salt-N-Pepa That Surprised Them!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The actresses of Lifetime’s latest Biopic “SALT-N-PEPA” shared the most surprising thing they learned about the historic hip hop duo. GG Townson and Laila Odom told the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry what they felt made the iconic pairs friendship real and the similarities they shared with the ladies on Salt-N-Pepa.

“Salt-N-Pepa” premieres on Saturday, January 23 at 8 pm/7c, immediately followed by the “Let’s Talk About Salt-N- Pepa” Documentary at 11 pm/10c.

GG Townson & Laila Odom Talk About What They Learned About Salt-N-Pepa That Surprised Them!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Has Some Thoughts on QAnon Congresswoman’s…
 18 mins ago
01.22.21
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party
With Further Delay Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Went…
 1 hour ago
01.22.21
Michelle Obama Wore Both Fenty Beauty and Pat…
 3 hours ago
01.22.21
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
Amanda Gorman Speaks On Making Inaugural History [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
01.22.21
Exclusives
Close