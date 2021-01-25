The Bijou Star Files: A Salt with a Deadly Pepa Not With A Deadly Spin

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 25, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Salt-N-Pepa Says They Were Already Established Before Spinderella, She Was An Addition To “What Was Already Created”

In an interview Salt N Pepa spoke about their connection with Spinderella and why she was not included in the biopic. Read More

Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation with Police [Video]

It’s being reported that Trey Songz was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer while attending the KC Chiefs and Buffalo Bills Playoff football game. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson turns himself in to Parma PD after leading police on chase, dragging one officer

24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, has turned himself in to the police this morning following a chase with Parma PD in which an officer was dragged. Read More

TOM BRADY HEADING TO 10TH SUPER BOWL …No Belichick In Sight

The G.O.A.T. of football has silenced critics who said he couldn’t do it without Bill Belichick … because Tom Brady‘s heading to another Super Bowl, now with a whole new team. Read More

SKY BANNER TO TRUMP IN FLORIDA ‘You Pathetic Loser …”WORST PRESIDENT EVER’!!!

Donald Trump might think he can escape ridicule and scathing criticism at his Florida hideout, but he’s wrong … ’cause someone took to the skies to get a clear message to 45. Read More

FRONTIER AIRLINESPASSENGER COMPLAINS ANOTHER PASSENGER IS ILL …Flight Attendant Tells Him, ‘You Can Drive’

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was coughing and sneezing, and when the passenger in front of him complained to the flight attendant, the passenger was told he had the option of driving … and the exchange got even hotter after that. Read More

TACOMA, WASHINGTON COP RUNS OVER PEDESTRIANS …Caught On Video

A police officer gunned his SUV into a crowd in Tacoma, Washington Saturday night, running over at least one person … and it was all caught on video. Read More

FATAL SHOOTING NEW BODY CAM VIDEO SHOWS FATAL SHOOTING …During Mental Health Check

Newly released body cam video shows a cop showing up to a mental health check … and almost immediately tasing and then shooting a man to death. Read More

JOE EXOTIC STILL PUSHING FOR A PARDON FROM BIDEN… Help a Fellow Joe Out!!!

After feeling spurned by Donald Trump, Joe Exotic‘s officially moving on to the next POTUS … and keeping the faith that President Biden will grant his freedom. Read More

LARRY KING DEAD AT 87 After COVID-19 Battle

Larry King was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the holidays, and was hospitalized in the ICU at one point, but had recently been moved to a regular hospital room, and was breathing on his own. Things took a turn, and King died Saturday morning. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR Grand Jurors Call For A.G. Impeachment …HE’S A LIAR

Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with Kentucky officials, imploring the State Legislature to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron, claiming he’s a liar who shoveled b.s. about the case to the media to make himself look better. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN ORDERED TO PAY RAPE ACCUSER $100K… NFL Star Fighting Ruling

More legal drama for Antonio Brown … the Buccaneers star has been ordered to pay his rape accuser $100,000 after he allegedly violated a confidentiality agreement. Read More

DaniLeigh Apologizes For ‘Yellowbone’ Song: “I’m Sorry I wasn’t Sensitive To The Topic”

When DaniLeigh dropped her single ‘Yellowbone’, social media had no problem letting her know they weren’t here for it. While initially defending her stance, it seems she may have had a change of heart. Read More

Quavo Gives Saweetie The “Wife” Title Following Her New Instagram Photos

Quavo and Saweetie quickly seemed to move up on hip hop’s list of favorite (and most unproblematic) couples in no time—and if his recent Instagram comment is any indication, he might be in it for the long haul. Read More

Deyjah Harris Explains Why She Decided Not To Do The Buss It Challenge

We all know that social media is filled with multiple challenges that people love to participate in. At the moment, one of the most popular challenges is the #BussItChallenge which includes the song “Buss It” from Dallas rapper Erica Banks. Read More

Nancy Pelosi Confirms Impeachment Article Will Be Delivered To The Senate On January 25th—Making Way For Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just confirmed that the impeachment article against Trump will be delivered to the Senate within the next few days, making it the latest step in his second impeachment. Read More

Steve Harvey Reacts To His Daughter Lori Harvey’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

While most of us are loving the relationship between Nugget and Turtle, AKA Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan, not everyone is as easily impressed. Yesterday on the “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Steve opened up about how he feels about Michael dating his daughter. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Brother Says He Was “Wrong” For Putting Their Business In These Innanet Streets (Video)

Wendy Wiliams’ brother Tommy Williams says he was wrong for putting the family business on the innanets. Read More

Keyshia Cole’s DJ Explains Why She Was Late To The ‘Verzuz’ Battle (Audio)

Keyshia’s DJ Hi-C, decided to offer a few details about what transpired. Read More

Bob Evans Recalls 4,200 Pounds Of Sausage Because Of Possible Rubber Contamination

Bob Evans is recalling 4,200 pounds of raw Italian sausage after customers complained about finding blue rubber in their sausage. Read More

Democrats Working On Legislation That Would Provide $3,000 Payments Per Child During Pandemic

House Democrats are currently working on drafting legislation proposed by President Biden that would have the IRS send recurring monthly payments to American families to expand the child tax credit. Read More

First ever Cleveland Wing Week is here: Where to get the best chicken wing deals

Cleveland Wing Week features six chicken wings for $5 from dozens of Northeast Ohio restaurants. Read More

RHOA Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Are Call It Quits Again

RHOA Star Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly are reportedly ending their relationship- again. Read More

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Debuts at No. 1 in Nielsen Streaming Rankings, Becomes First Film to Do So

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ has become the first movie EVER to top Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. Read More

Spike Lee Says Donald Trump ‘Will Go Down in History with the Likes of Hitler’ in New York Film Critics Speech

The “Da 5 Bloods” director Lee filmed his acceptance speech on Jan. 6, “a very sad day in the history of America,” when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Read More

Miami Heat Plans to Use Coronavirus-Sniffing Dogs to Screen Fans Who Want to Attend Games

According to reports, the team is planning on using dogs able to sniff out COVID-19 as a way to screen fans who plan on attending games. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

