The Bijou Star Files: KC Cheerleader Gets The Boot For Wearing A Bonnet

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 26, 2021:

Kansas Cheerleader Reportedly Kicked Off Team After Refusing To Remove Bonnet During Practice

A Black Kansas cheerleader says that she was kicked off the team after refusing to remove her bonnet during cheerleading practice. Read More

CHICO DEBARGE POSED AS HIS BRO DURING DRUG BUST

Chico DeBarge is famous for making hits with his family members in the ’80s … but cops say he tried to throw one of them under the bus during his latest arrest. Read More

Michigan couple denied parental rights to biological twins because of decades-old surrogacy law

A Michigan couple is being forced to adopt their biological babies after they were born through surrogacy because of a decades-old anti-surrogacy law in the state. Read More

COVID VACCINE HOLLYWOOD ELITE CUTTING LINES …By Any Means Necessary

The rich and powerful are skipping to the front of the line to get the COVID-19 vaccine … and Hollywood’s elite are going to great lengths to get the shots. Read More

TREY SONGZ MASKED UP WITH STADIUM SECURITY …Before Getting Arrested

Trey Songz got arrested at the Chiefs game after cops say he refused to wear a mask, but photos show him wearing one in the crowd and posing with security. Read More

HANK AARON COVID-19 VACCINE NOT A FACTOR IN DEATH

Officials DO NOT believe the COVID-19 vaccination played any role in Hank Aaron‘s death based on a preliminary investigation — this according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. Read More

LIL WAYNE BACK TO WORK RIGHT AFTER PARDON …Good Times with Tory Lanez

Lil Wayne wasted no time getting back to stuntin’ after he received a pardon from President Trump … and it looks like he was enjoying the hell out of his free pass. Read More

HARRIET TUBMAN $20 BILL BACK ON THE TABLE …Biden Relaunches Project

Remember the plan to make Harriet Tubman the face of the new $20 bills? Well, it’s back on … and President Biden’s administration’s looking for ways to speed things up. Read More

CORONAVIRUS VIRUS-SNIFFING DOGS AT AIRPORTS… Doc Says It’s Pawsible!!!

Air travel could be a lot safer than it is now, when it comes to COVID-19 — instead of relying on the honor system to screen passengers, dogs that can sniff the virus could be deployed. Read More

KODAK BLACK CHARITABLE TWEET VANISHES!!! Pledged $1 Mil if Freed

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, obviously thought Kodak’s tweet was inappropriate from the jump, telling us, “A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given to charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything. Some think this is a story. It isn’t.” Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER UNLOADS ON CONOR MCGREGOR ‘Con Artist McLoser’ Lost In His Own Sport!!!

The hits keep on coming for Conor McGregor — this time, it’s Floyd Mayweather trashing his old boxing opponent … “Con Artist McLoser.” Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN IGNORES TRUMP For Freeing Chris Young

Kim Kardashian said “thank you” to just about everybody who helped work to free inmate Chris Young, except one guy … Donald Trump. Read More

Sammie Joins Drake And Erykah Badu In Releasing A Candle That Smells Like His Likeness

Sammie announced that he would be joining Drake and Erykah Badu by releasing a scented candle that smells like him. Read More

Godiva To Close All US Chocolate Shops Due To Pandemic

Belgian chocolatier Godiva is preparing to exit the United States. The company will sell or close all 128 stores in North America. Read More

Issa Battle Of The Exes! Kevin Hart And Torrei Hart Do The ‘Junebug Challenge’ (Video)

Another day, another challenge on social media. Following the success of up and coming rapper Erica Banks’ “Buss It” challenge based on the song of the same name, it seems a new dance challenge has taken social media by storm Read More

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Cautions Clergymen & Married Men Against Liking Sexy Pics On Social Media

Former “Mary Mary” singer Erica Campbell had a word Monday evening for the saved and sanctified that had the congregation of Instagram wanting to know who she was addressing, because sis surely did not stamp her message! Read More

Ayesha Curry Confronts Steph Curry About Leaving An Empty Juice Bottle Inside Of Their Refrigerator In Hilarious Video

If there were any doubts that some of our favorite celebrities weren’t just like the rest of us, Steph Curry proved that regardless of the number of shots he’s putting up on the basketball court, he has a habit of doing something that some people consider a pet peeve. Read More

Dominion Voting Systems Files A Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani–Seeking More Than $1.3 Billion Over False Election Claims

Now that the presidential election is behind us and a new administration has taken office, it looks like Dominion Voting Systems is not about to play when it comes to the false election claims that were put out previously by Trump and his team. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Father Theodore Young Claims He Has No Relationship With His Son

Hip Hop legend Dr.Dre’s estranged father, 73-year-old Theodore Young says, “I haven’t seen Andre since his grandfather died, and I can’t even remember when that was. We have no relationship. My other sons love me. They tell me they love me. But coming from where I come from, most young men like Andre who have a big success don’t give a damn about their dad.” Read More

Tyrese Leaves A Message For His Estranged Wife Under Tammy & Kirk Franklin’s Anniversary Post

By now, you all know that Tyrese and his wife Samantha are going through a divorce after being married for a little over three years. However, it looks like Tyrese still has some hope that they can work things out. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine announces plan investing $565 million in new Cleveland Innovation District, creating 20,000 jobs over the next 10 years

The expected output over 10 years will create $3 billion in economic impact in Cleveland. Read More

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell permanently suspended by Twitter

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of election fraud, had his account permanently suspended by Twitter Monday, according to multiple reports. Read More

Mary Trump Says She’s Prepared To Change Name To Sever Ties To Uncle

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says she is considering getting a new last name to cut ties with her disgraced uncle. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

