Special K’s Top Man Law Violations [WATCH]

There’s a foul on the play and Special K is calling them out! Special K is breaking down the man law violations that he’s calling out.  The first one is that a man is not allowed to say “Chile” at all. Not to a friend.  Not on social media.  Not at all.  Only Gary gets that pass.

What man law violations do you want to call out this week?

 

