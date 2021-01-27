CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew to Move an Hour Back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A woman receives a free Covid-19 test. Court Witschey the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state’s curfew is being reduced by one hour.

After seven consecutive days of hospitalizations under 3,500, the curfew will start at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. on Jan. 28.  It will still end at 5 a.m.

It is in place to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Subsequently, should Ohio manage to remain below 3,000 hospitalizations for seven straight days, its curfew will then be pushed back to 12 a.m. for a two-week period. After that, if Ohio can keep its hospitalizations under 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the curfew would be lifted altogether.

The curfew was first announced in Ohio on Nov. 17 last year by Gov. DeWine.  It came in place of another “business shutdown” that the state had done last spring.

As for the curfew itself, the purpose is to have “non-essential” establishments and organizations close during the period of those hours, which were between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For a look at the original order, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WBNS-TV Columbus and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland
16 photos

Videos
Latest
Baby Buggy's 15 Year Celebration
Michael Strahan Announces He Has COVID-19
 5 mins ago
01.27.21
US-LIFESTYLE-FOOD-KRAFT-MACANDCHEESE
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Introduces Pink Version with…
 1 hour ago
01.27.21
Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Has Been Laid To…
 2 hours ago
01.27.21
NFL-Washington Football Team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles
A Sista Has Made NFL History 1st Black…
 3 hours ago
01.27.21
Exclusives
Close