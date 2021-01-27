OHIO NEWS: Statewide Curfew to Move an Hour Back from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state’s curfew is being reduced by one hour.

After seven consecutive days of hospitalizations under 3,500, the curfew will start at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. on Jan. 28. It will still end at 5 a.m.

It is in place to help further reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Subsequently, should Ohio manage to remain below 3,000 hospitalizations for seven straight days, its curfew will then be pushed back to 12 a.m. for a two-week period. After that, if Ohio can keep its hospitalizations under 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the curfew would be lifted altogether.

The curfew was first announced in Ohio on Nov. 17 last year by Gov. DeWine. It came in place of another “business shutdown” that the state had done last spring.

As for the curfew itself, the purpose is to have “non-essential” establishments and organizations close during the period of those hours, which were between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

