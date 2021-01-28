Report: Texans To Hire Ravens’ Assistant Coach David Culley As New Head Coach

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

David Culley, the Baltimore Ravens’ current assistant head coach, is packing his bags and headed to Houston, according to sources and a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The 65-year-old is set to become the new head coach for the Texans, ending the longest job search for a coach in the NFL this season and making Culley the first Black head coach hired during the process.

Culley’s last two seasons were spent in Baltimore, helping guide Lamar Jackson to an MVP season in 2019 and leading a passing unit dead last in the NFL in terms of passing yards.

“David is just a genuine guy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a text to ESPN’s Ed Werder. “He will be who he is everyday. Has been that guy every day of his career. I’m thrilled for him. Great person. Genuine. Full of energy.”

Culley comes from Andy Reid’s coaching tree in Kansas City, having spent four seasons in KC from 2013 to 2016 before moving on to Buffalo in 2017 and 2018. He’s never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level and most Texans fans wanted the team to hire current Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seeing how the former Colorado head coach has evolved into one of the brightest minds in the league while his quarterback, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes continues to be the head of an explosive attack resetting NFL record books every week.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson Gifts His Teammates Hublot Watches After Signing Major Deal

RELATED: Cash Out: Deshaun Watson, Texans Agree To 4-Year, $160M Extension

Since the Texans hired new general manager Nick Caserio despite holding a search firm for the position, they’ve inquired about several coaching candidates across the league. They interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bieniemy, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and current Texans quarterback Josh McCown. The only candidate the team did interview but took a job elsewhere was former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who is now the current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The hire of Culley however adds a new wrinkle in the saga of Deshaun Watson. Watson played the best football of his career in 2020, leading the league in passing yards for a team who went 4-12 and has been in general disarray since the offseason trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last year. The talented QB reportedly wants out of Houston and traded elsewhere.

Report: Texans To Hire Ravens’ Assistant Coach David Culley As New Head Coach was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: