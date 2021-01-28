CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Marc Daly Announces His New Reality TV Show About Business & Love [WATCH]

After his announcement of leaving Kenya Moore, Marc Daly made the announcement of his own show.   His reality show will be about the restaurant business and love.  Gary is really shocked at the fact that his man is getting his own show after his appearances on Real Housewives Of Atlanta weren’t mindblowing.

In other news, Tamar Braxton spoke out about her attempt to take her life last year.  She says it’s time to take responsibility.

Gary’s Tea: Marc Daly Announces His New Reality TV Show About Business & Love [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

