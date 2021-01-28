CLOSE
Former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman Considering Senate Run

Former Columbus Mayor Michael B. Coleman tweeted that he is considering running for United States Senate.

Coleman served as the 52nd mayor of the capital city for 16 years from 2000 through 2016 making him the longest-serving mayor.  Coleman was very pivotal in bringing many conferences, revenue, and improvements causing an unexpected boom in the city.  In 2016 he returned to the private practice of law with Indianapolis-based firm Ice Miller LLP.

The announcement comes just days after Republican Rob Portman announced that he would not be running again after finishing out his current term.  Portman made the decision saying that “the partisan gridlock” has made the job difficult.

 

 

