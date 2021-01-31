Cleveland’s Cutest Couple: Submit Your Photo To Win Couples Massage, Wine Tasting, Marc Jacobs + More!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This Valentine’s Day we want to know who is the cutest couple in Cleveland…You think it’s you and your boo?

If so, then we want to see! Upload a photo of you and your boo below for your chance to win a couples massage courtesy of Touch of Synergy Spa and one complimentary wine tasting for two courtesy of Vineyard and Winery at Chateau Hough but that’s not all we will also be hooking you up with a Marc Jacobs Mini Traveler Tote Bag plus a pair of Beats By Dre Wireless Studio 3 headphones.

The submission with the most votes will crowned Cleveland’s Cutest Couple of 2021. Brought to you by 93.1 WZAK and Z107.9!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The Cutest Couple Contest ends on February 15, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

