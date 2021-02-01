CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: T.I. Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

T.I. & Tiny are facing some major sexual abuse allegations.  A former friend by the name of Sabrina Peterson has gathered 30 alleged victims of the couple’s sexual abuse that includes drugs, sex trafficking, and more. Brat and Special K share their outlook on the situation with the couple.  Also, Kenya Barris is getting backlash for his recreation of “A Cheaper By The Dozen”. 

Hear more stories like these in The Hot Spot.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink

Continue reading 12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink

12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink

Hot Spot: T.I. Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls
Cavs Superstar Kevin Love Engaged to Model Katie…
 5 hours ago
02.01.21
Saved by the Bell
Dustin “Screech” Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Co-Stars…
 7 hours ago
02.01.21
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
Method Mans Wife Responds To Wendy Williams Boot…
 8 hours ago
02.01.21
Chloe Bailey Is Finding Her Identity As A…
 11 hours ago
02.01.21
Exclusives
Close