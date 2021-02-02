LOCAL NEWS: Geiger’s to Officially Shut Down its Downtown Cleveland Location

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One part of revitalizing Downtown Cleveland is closing its doors for good.

Geiger’s, a local “clothing and snowsports equipment store,” is pulling the plug on the store it had operated at 1020 Euclid Avenue near E. 9th Street. It has not been open since June 2020 and will not open back up.

The reason is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The COVID pandemic has caused a decline for retailers everywhere,” Chas Geiger said in a press release, “and we’re no exception. The closing of downtown offices, lack of sporting and other large-crowd events, the shuttering of Playhouse Square, restaurant downturn and severely reduced hotel occupancy have left us with minimal foot traffic, something essential to a retailer of our size.”

Geiger’s first opened its Downtown store back in 2015. The retailer has been in business since 1932 and continues to operate in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls.

The family behind the local chain has encouraged shoppers to support the remaining locations.

