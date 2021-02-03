Cop Accused Of Killing George Floyd Has History Of Using Brutal Neck Restraints, Other Victims Say

The fired police officer who kneeled on George Floyd‘s neck for nearly nine minutes has a history of employing the same kind of brutal neck restraints on other Black and brown suspects, people who claim to be past victims of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin told the New York Times in a new bombshell report.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that appeared to kill Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on a hot street’s pavement during the encounter that spurred ongoing nationwide protests against police violence, racism and what is often times the deadly combination of the two.
Chauvin, who is awaiting trial after being charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter for the preventable instance of police violence on Memorial Day, used his knee to apply pressure to people’s necks in at least six other arrests going back more than five years, the Times found.
Four of those people who were arrested are Black and brown, while the races of the other two were not included on the arrest reports.
Zoya Code, a Black mother, described her 2017 encounter with Chauvin and said she pleaded with him, “Don’t kill me.”
Chauvin’s response?
“He just stayed on my neck,” Code said. And then applied more pressure, she said, “Just to shut me up.”
One person who was accused of panhandling in Minneapolis told the Times that Chauvin went for his neck after he resisted being handcuffed.
“The next thing I felt was arms just wrapped around my neck,” Jimmy Bostic said. “I started telling him, ‘Let go, I’m having trouble breathing. I have asthma. I can’t breathe.’”
The Times details multiple other accounts from people who say Chauvin resorted to going for their necks.
In fact, over the course of a 19-year career in law enforcement, he was the subject of at least 22 complaints or internal reviews stemming from his use of force.
A judge ruled just last month that Chauvin will be tried separately from the other three former officers accused of aiding and abetting the alleged murder of Floyd.
Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 8, according to a ruling by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who cited COVID-19 restrictions as a reason for separate the trials.
The other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who stood idly by as Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, will be tried together in August.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that holding separate trials could have harsh effects on family members and witnesses, forcing them to relieve the incident and subsequent aftermath more than once.
“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision to sever three of the defendants from the other and its ruling on the timing of the trials,” Ellison said. “As we argued several months ago, and as the judge agreed in his November ruling, we believe all four defendants should be tried jointly.”
Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if he is found guilty.
1. Mourners attend the funeral of George Floyd at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, TexasSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. People follow and watch as a horse-drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd makes its way to the Houston Memorial Gardens cemeterySource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Attendees put up a sign of support outside of the Fountain of Praise church during George Floyd's funeralSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Pallbearers carry the casket following the funeral of George FloydSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Pallbearers move the casket of George Floyd into a hearse as the Rev. Al Sharpton looks on following Floyd's funeralSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Family members stand up and react as the Rev. Al Sharpton gives the eulogy during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, attends the funeral service for George FloydSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, attends the funeral service for George FloydSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Family members grieve as they speak during the funeral for George FloydSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Singer Ne-Yo performs at the funeral serviceSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaksSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaksSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaksSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Joe Biden speaksSource:Getty 15 of 30
16.Source:Getty 16 of 30
17.
17 of 30
Last night crimson and gold lights illuminated City Hall in memory of #GeorgeFloyd. These colors represent his high school alma mater in Houston, Texas. Today City flags will fly at half-staff. pic.twitter.com/9wdA04qSkD— City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 9, 2020
18.Source:Getty 18 of 30
19.
19 of 30
#GeorgeFloyd brothers speak at #Houston vigil pic.twitter.com/xpa4JmNIg0— Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 9, 2020
20.Source:Getty 20 of 30
21.
21 of 30
Line of over 100 people to get tickets for public viewing of #GeorgeFloyd in Houston pic.twitter.com/FN1TuJE0FD— Matt Harab (@HarabMatt) June 8, 2020
22.Source:Getty 22 of 30
23.
23 of 30
Live - #GeorgeFloyd Peaceful Protest in Downtown Houston from atop @TheMarquisHOU pic.twitter.com/KIxphMUZ3W— StyleMagazine.com (@houstonstyle) June 2, 2020
24.Source:Getty 24 of 30
25.
25 of 30
Raheem Smith, a friend of George Floyd’s, at his public memorial in Houston today. #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/EuUSlcwBIJ— Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) June 8, 2020
26.Source:Getty 26 of 30
27.
27 of 30
The power of love expressed in flowers outside the #GeorgeFloyd memorial in Houston pic.twitter.com/lq6EBCwCa4— Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) June 8, 2020
28.Source:Getty 28 of 30
29.
29 of 30
June 7th 2020 | outside city hall in Houston | #blacklivesmatter #houston #texas #houstonprotests #houstonprotest #GeorgeFloyd #blm pic.twitter.com/Idw7XrvY61— Houston Protests (@ProtestsHouston) June 7, 2020
30.Source:Getty 30 of 30
