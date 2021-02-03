Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A little global pandemic isn’t going to stop awards season! This morning, the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Taraji P Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker gave a rundown of the nominees live on NBC News “Today.” And of course, our favorite Black actors and actresses were missing from the bunch. Michaela Coel and Jurnee Smollett are trending this morning after being snubbed by the Globes for their critically-acclaimed roles in HBO’s I May Destroy You and LoveCraft Country.

The limited Black names among the nominees is a reminder Hollywood still has so far to go when it comes to diversity and representation. While Coel and Smollett didn’t get their fair shine, here’s the Black entertainers who did score a nod.

For the category of the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, Viola Davis is nominated for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Andra Day for her role in The United States VS. Billie Holiday. Chadwick Boseman is nominated for the best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his role in One Night in Miami. That film earned Regina King a nomination for the best director in a motion picture.

Leading in nominations for the best original song in a motion picture are H.E.R. for the song “Fight for You” in the film Judas and the Black Messiah; Leslie Odom Jr. for his song “Speak Now,” in One Night in Miami; and Andra Day and Raphael Saadiq for their song “Tigress & Tweed,” for their song in The United States VS. Billie Holiday.

Award-winning comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning for their fourth time to host the Golden Globes, an annual celebration of the best in film and television. For the first time ever, a bicoastal telecast will feature Fey at New York’s famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Each nominee will join the evening’s three-hour show from locations across the world. You can catch The Golden Globes live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

DON’T MISS…

Andra Day Perfectly Depicts Billie Holiday In “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Regina King Gives Classic Beauty Vibes On The February Cover Of In Style Magazine

Here Are The Few Black Golden Globe Nominees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: