Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea went a different route today when Da Brat decided enough was enough.  When Gary announced that Nick Cannon was returning to day-time TV after his anti-semantic remarks last year, he asked for Brat’s opinion.  Let’s just say you have to listen to the video above to hear the rest.

In other news,  Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on social media for using an emoji that was a couple of shades darker than her actual complexion.

 

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

