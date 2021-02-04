The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

Photo by

Tom Joyner
HomeTom Joyner

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

lincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewindlincoln-ware-rewind

Meet our favorite ladies hitting the airwaves- Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique da Diva for the first episode of The Undressing Room podcast.  This week the ladies discuss the shocking moments from the Wendy Williams & Salt n Pepa biopics, their posthumous Verzuz wish list, & Chris Tucker getting paid peanuts for his iconic Friday role!

Plus, they’ll undress Inauguration fashion, Bow Wow telling women’s business, how Saweetie knew Quavo was the one, and ‘Courtside Karen’ standing up for her man against Lebron. You won’t want to miss this first episode.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s in the ladies’ closets and what’s on their wish list. From fly dresses to beauty brands catered to women of color, to home decor, they lay out all their faves for you weekly.

 

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
The New Louis Vuitton Sweater Was Inspired By…
 21 hours ago
02.03.21
2020 Retired Player's Ball - A Black Tie Affair Fundraiser Gala
Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in…
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
The 54th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Country Singer Morgan Wallen Gets Caught Saying the…
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
Salt N Pepa at Paris Las Vegas
Spinderella: Exclusion From Salt-N-Pepa Movie Made Inferiority Inclusion
 22 hours ago
02.03.21
Exclusives
Close