Contest: Trey Songz wants to be your Valentine!

Win your virtual personal, intimate concert from the comfort of your own home on Saturday February 13th!

All you have to do is text 93TICKETS to 23845 for your chance to win the exclusive valentines date with Trey Songz!

And that’s not it! All winners qualify to win a Grand Prize of an $150 Amazon Gift Card AND $250 from DoorDash courtesy of Trey Songz!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Trey Songz Valentine’s Day Virtual Concert ends on February 10, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

