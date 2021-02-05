CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Contest: Trey Songz wants to be your Valentine!

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

TREY SONGZ VALENTINE'S DAY VIRTUAL CONCERT

Source: Promotions / Radio One Digital

Win your virtual personal, intimate concert from the comfort of your own home on Saturday February 13th!

All you have to do is text 93TICKETS to 23845 for your chance to win the exclusive valentines date with Trey Songz!

And that’s not it! All winners qualify to win a Grand Prize of an $150 Amazon Gift Card AND $250 from DoorDash courtesy of Trey Songz!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Trey Songz Valentine’s Day Virtual Concert ends on February 10, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Bruxie Gourmet Waffle Sandwiches opens a new store
Man Robs Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles…
 5 hours ago
02.05.21
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon’ Live Album Experience Will…
 5 hours ago
02.05.21
Photo of Harold MELVIN & The Blue Notes
Former Lead Singer of Harold Melvin & The…
 5 hours ago
02.05.21
Simone Biles of United States prepares to compete in the...
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead…
 9 hours ago
02.05.21
Exclusives
Close