To start Wednesday’s edition of the Clubhouse, Kyle and Stan recapped day 1 of the Senior Bowl practices which the Panthers coaching staff is apart of. Some of the scuttlebutt down in Mobile is that Alabama QB Mac Jones struggled while former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman had a stellar day.

Despite not playing at all last year where he was planning to spend his final year at Georgia, Kyle Bailey thinks that Jamie Newman can show the Panthers coaching staff that he could be the best-kept secret in this year’s crop of QB’s in the Draft.

Kyle even went as far as to say that if Jamie Newman had as good of a year that was expected of him with the Dawgs he could have seen the native from Graham, NC go in the top 10 of this year’s draft.

Stan agreed with most of what Kyle said about Newman because the reports were that he was going to have the starting QB job at Georgia before he opted-out due to COVID concerns, and Stan said that some of his sources told him that he expects to have knockout interviews with all teams during the draft process over the next few months.

Could Jamie Newman Be The Answer At QB For The Panthers? was originally published on wfnz.com

