LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Earlier on the Mac Attack, Mac and T-Bone discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer as their next Head Coach.

Mac says he thinks this can work even though Meyer has never been an NFL Head Coach.

Meyer turned around the Utah program, before making Florida a National Champion and has proven he can win at the college level.

However, the NFL is a different beast and Meyer has had health problems in the past, so that could be a big factor in the stressful world of the NFL.

There are many positives to the situation as well.

Meyer will start his Jacksonville tenure with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meyer mentioned the importance of the qb position in his introductory press conference saying that it will be “one of the most important decisions of his life”.

"It's a quarterback sport. Whoever takes that snap, we have got to be right on." pic.twitter.com/ZSeHBxqmMM — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 15, 2021

The most likely pick is Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who is thought to be a very safe bet for success at the next level.

With a promising new QB and a ton of cap space, Meyer has flexibility to build a roster that he wants unlike many other new coaches who inherit players who may not fit their style.

Jacksonville has some young studs on defense that this team can also build around in Myles Jack and Josh Allen, so this team may be closer to a turnaround than we think. It also makes you ask the question, if Trevor Lawrence is the real deal at QB like everyone thinks, will it be easy for Meyer to get free agents to come play in Jacksonville?

With Urban Meyer, Jaguars May Be Better Than You’d Think was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: