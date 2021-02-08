TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin Feeling Silky Smooth

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Anyone else suffer from extremely dryness during the winter seasons? The colder months bring out the worst in my skin. I noticed early on that the lotion brands found in the drug stores work for a limited time, but after a while my skin would go back to being dry and brittle again. It’s been a challenge trying to find a lotion or oil that will keep my body completely moisturized.

Bank in January I did a post about Black-owned body butters that’ll have your skin feeling flawless. When compiling these lists, I often refer to brands I’ve used in the past. Sometimes I reach out to other editors to see the kind of products they’ve used. The idea is to find key brands that are good at what they do, whether I’ve tried them or not. Of the 5 featured brands listed, I used 3 of them. Buttah Skin was one of the few that came highly recommended by a colleague. After they read my write up, the brand reached out to me and offered to send me a few products.

I received the customizable Body Buttah Trio which included the Oatmeal Shea Cleansing Bar, the Whipped Body Butter, and the Egyptian CocoaShea Body Wash. What I loved most is that the box read, “Buttah Love From Head to Toe.” Who doesn’t want to feel that buttery moisturized feeling on their skin? I was excited to give it a try.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the trio, my favorites were the CocoaShea Body Wash and of course, the Whipped Body Butter. The body wash has a savory aroma that softly coats your skin. It left my body feeling silky smooth. After my shower, I lathered and applied the whipped body butter. Not only did I walk away with moisturized skin, when I woke up the next day my skin was still glowing. Exactly what I needed to cure my pesky winter-time dryness.

I am thankful to find products that pour into my skin care regimen. With Covid keeping us isolated, it can become easier to neglect minor things like routine maintenance. Moisturized skin, whether you’re going outside or staying inside, is important to the longevity of your body’s shell. Want to look younger? Get you some body butter, sis!

You can shop the Body Buttah Trio and other products by visiting the brand’s website. They have great products for anyone looking to up their skin care regimen with natural products. In addition to aiding with dry skin, Buttah Skin helps with evening out your complexion, oiliness, and blemishes.

