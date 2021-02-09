LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The father and son duo, Master P and Romeo Miller are tapping back into the movie lane. In collaboration with film director, LazRael Lison and BET Plus, the family is releasing a film just in time for Valentine’s Day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The romantic comedy film “Never and Again” focuses on a teenage love between Kevin (Jackie Long) and Jasmine (Denise Boutte) and how outside circumstances can cause things to go left. The couple’s journey takes a dramatic shift and over the course of time and years later, their paths cross again but will it last?

“It’s a great romance with a lot of faith,” said Romeo Miller.

Never and Again is set to premiere on February 11. Watch the trailer for the film below.

SEE ALSO:

Master P & NBA All Star Baron Davis Are Looking To Make Reebok Black Owned

Master P Is Launching A Food Brand To Rival Uncle Ben’s And Aunt Jemima

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Master P & Romeo Teams Up With BET Plus For Romantic Comedy “Never And Again” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com