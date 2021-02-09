Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dies At 76

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Founding member of ‘The Supremes’, Mary Wilson has suddenly passed away.

Her longtime friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz told CNN in a public statement that she passed away suddenly on the evening of Feb. 8.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wilson co-founded The Supremes alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard at 15-years-old in Detroit. They would later become trailblazers for Motown Records in the 1960s.

Barry Gordy made a statement on the passing of Wilson saying, “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown’ … I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of The Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva, and will be deeply missed.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The singer passed away in her Las Vegas home. She was 76.

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021 6 photos Launch gallery Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021 1. Larry King Source:Larry King Now 1 of 6 Source:Larry King Now 1 of 6 2. Siegfried Fischbacher Source:Getty 2 of 6 Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Source:Getty 3 of 6 Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Tanya Roberts Source:Getty 4 of 6 Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little Source:Getty 5 of 6 Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal Source:Getty 6 of 6 Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021 Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021 As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. Most recently, legendary magician Siegfried Fischbacher. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus Continue reading Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dies At 76 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com