The Bijou Star Files: Gorilla Glue Girl Is Suing Gorilla Glue!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 9, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Viral ‘Gorilla Glue’ Woman Is Reportedly Thinking About Suing The Company For Its Product Allegedly Being Misleading

The woman who used Gorilla Glue to style her hair is now thinking about filing a lawsuit against the company. Read More

Gorilla Glue Issues A Statement After A Video Of Tessica Brown Using Their Adhesive Spray In Her Hair Goes Viral (Update)

“We are aware of the situation, and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our Spray Adhesive states in the warning label, “Do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing…” Read More

Tiffany Haddish Has Profanity-Filled Awkward Moment During Post-Super Bowl Benefit Concert

“Our next performer has a career I have been following from the beginning. When I saw her kill it on the BET Awards,” Tiffany said reading from a teleprompter before pausing to ask, “What the f*ck does vamp mean?” Read More

VP KAMALA HARRIS CALL ME ROCKY!!! Cardio Workout, D.C. Style

Our new Vice President is super fit for office … Kamala Harris is running stairs like she’s Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky.” All she needs is the music. Read More

YFN LUCCI MURDER CASE RELEASED FROM JAIL ON $500K BOND… Strict Conditions

YFN Lucci is back on the outside after being arrested for murder — but a judge is imposing limitations to keep him from booking it outta town, or hurting anyone. Read More

OFFSET SUED DUDE, WHERE’S OUR (EXPENSIVE) CAR?!?

Offset seems to have misplaced not just the keys to a new car, but the whole damn ride itself — at least that’s what a car company’s claiming in court. Read More

SUPER BOWL 55 IDIOT STREAKER BOOKED FOR TRESPASSING… Mug Shot Released

The man in the pink thong swimsuit has been identified as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade — and cops have released his mug shot. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD NO COMPARISONS TO JESUS AT TRIAL …Ex-Cop Defendant Makes Unique Request

Lawyers representing Chauvin — the ex-cop accused of murdering Floyd — filed a motion asking the judge to keep a bunch of things out of his trial, including one seeking to stop the other side from drawing any comparisons between George and Jesus. Read More

REP. RON WRIGHT 1st Sitting Congressman TO DIE FROM COVID

U.S. Congressman Ron Wright has died from COVID-19 — the first such sitting member of Congress to succumb to the lethal virus since the pandemic began. Read More

RAY J I’M KINDA GETTING BACK WITH PRINCESS… Miami’s Right for Us!!!

Ray J and Princess Love might have just needed a change of scenery … they’re working on reuniting as a couple down in Miami, where they’re planting some island roots. Read More

Anthony Sowell, convicted Cleveland serial killer of 11 women, dies in prison

Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home, has died in prison due to a terminal illness. Read More

What to watch as Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial kicks off Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday, a solemn proceeding that will force lawmakers to relive the violent events of Jan. 6 as House Democrats prosecute their case for “incitement of insurrection.” Read More

Founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, dead at 76

Legendary R&B singer and founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, has died, age 76. Read More

After Super Bowl, National Football League and host city Cleveland turn attention to upcoming NFL Draft

It’s “full steam ahead” for local organizers who say plans are taking shape for a live, in-person event April 29-May 1 Read More

How the COVID-19 pandemic will impact how you file your taxes this year

Unemployment is considered a replacement for income, therefore, taxable. More than 2 million Ohioans filed for unemployment since the pandemic hit. As for stimulus payments those are not taxable. Read More

Cleveland Catholic school teacher arrested for sending sexually explicit messages to undercover officer posing as teen

A 43-year-old teacher at Cleveland’s Our Lady of Angels School has been arrested for having what authorities say were sexually explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Read More

Lil Nas X Shows Off The New Breasts He Purchased Out Of Boredom

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Lil Nas X because his big personality and out of the box creativity always brings something new to our social media timelines. Read More

DaniLeigh Announces She’s No Longer In A Relationship With DaBaby

After months of dating, the hardest couple in the game, DaniLeigh and DaBaby have broken up. Dani announced that she was single and no longer in a relationship with DaBaby earlier today, just one hour after sharing a video of Influencer India Love on his Instagram, dancing to his song “Masterpiece.” Read More

Nick Cannon To Return To ‘Wild ‘N Out’ After Publicly Apologizing For Anti-Semitic Comments (Update)

Nick Cannon is set to return to ‘Wild ‘N Out.’ This comes seven months after initially being fired for his anti-Semitic comments. Read More

Karlie Redd Spotted With Buccaneers Wide ReceiverJaydon Mickens

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, and it has come to our attention that “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd is close with Jaydon Mickens who is a wide receiver for the Super Bowl-winning team. Read More

Cole Expresses How Grateful She Is To Hold Nick Cannon Again After He Tested Positive For COVID-19

On Monday, model/ photographer, LaNisha Cole shared a quick update on Nick Cannon by expressing how grateful she is to hold him after it was revealed last week that he tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Future Sets Fashion Trend Wearing $36K Birkenstock Sandals Made From Hermes Birkin Bag (Pics)

Future is living up to his name, at least in the fashion department. Future is known for trendsetting, especially when it comes to luxury items and his newest purchase is spot on with that reputation. Read More

Andrew Gillum’s Wife, R. Jai Gillum, Says She Had ‘A Lot Of Questions’ When Learning About His Bisexuality Early On

Almost a year after being found in a Miami hotel with an alleged male sex worker and inebriated, the former mayor of Tallahassee and Florida Governor candidate, Andrew Gillum, and his wife R. Jai Gillum sat down to speak about how their marriage survived the well-publicized situation. Read More

Armed Man Allegedly Demanded Roscoe’s Employees To Give Him All Of Their Chicken & Waffles After He Was Denied Service For Not Wearing A Mask

Armed Man Allegedly Demanded Roscoe’s Employees To Give Him All Of Their Chicken & Waffles After He Was Denied Service For Not Wearing A Mask Read More

Lisa Bloom Is Investigating New Claims From Additional Accusers Of T.I. And Tiny: ‘The Music Industry Is Long Overdue For A Reckoning’ (Exclusive)

The couple has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, claims they have both repeatedly denied. While the couple has not been hit with any criminal charges related to the allegations, famed attorney Lisa Bloom confirmed that she is currently representing one of their accusers, and now she tells us she’s looking into additional claims. Read More

Safaree Says He Needs To Make Sure His Daughter Is Different From “New Millennium” Girls In Deleted Tweet

Safaree Samuels became a girl dad last February, and he has been taking his daddy duties very seriously since. It’s almost impossible to take a look at Safaree’s social media accounts without seeing mentions of his baby girl Safire Majesty, but one of his recent Twitter posts had people giving him some interesting feedback. Read More

Diddy Sues Sean John For $25 Million For Using His Image Without His Permission

If you didn’t know Diddy is no longer tied to the clothing company Sean John, now you know after he filed a $25 million lawsuit against the clothing company. Read More

Oral Health Linked To COVID-19 Deaths

COVID-19 patients with gum disease are 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care, 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator, and nine times more likely to die, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology. Read More

Elon Musk’s Tesla Buys $1.5 Billion In Bitcoin, Will Accept Bitcoin Payments For Its Products

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla announced that it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. The company plans to accept the currency as a payment method for its product, making it the first automaker to do so. Read More

Man Missing In Grand Canyon For Seven Weeks Found Alive

A man who went missing while hiking in the Grand Canyon in December has been located alive after seven weeks. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Being Excluded From The NFL’s Social Justice Initiatives

Yesterday during Super Bowl LV, Former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick started trending on Twitter after the NFL released a commercial about its social justice initiatives. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

