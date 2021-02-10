CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

If you or your kids watched The Powerpuff Girls, then you’ll be excited that Ava DuVernay is bringing back the Cartoon Network classic. The show is coming back with a twist, it’s in live-action! Will Smith also has penned a deal with Netflix for a new docuseries titled, Amend: The Fight for America.  The six-part docuseries will also feature other celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson.  In other news, an R&B singer may be facing a huge copyright lawsuit.

 

