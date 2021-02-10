Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced 2021 Nominees Including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige & More

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced nominees for the 2021 induction today. The list includes 16 acts including Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.All of the artists featured on this list are deserving of a place in the foundation. In order for an artist to be eligible for a nomination, the individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. A few acts have been nominees on the ballot before, and seven of the 16 are being nominated for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-GO’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Carole King, Felafels Kuti and Dionne Warwick. Chaka Khan was nominated in the past as a solo performer and with the band Rufus. If selected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, King and Warwick will become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election. If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer.

All of the nominees have shaped music in some form or fashion and ultimately impacted the culture.

The Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, speaks to their lasting impressions to the industry and why these particular artists and groups should be celebrated this year.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” Sykes says, “These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

The induction process begins with nominee ballots sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry who vote on who should be selected annually. Voters consider the artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique.

The foundation also offers fans an opportunity to be involved in selection process with the Fan Vote. Between today and April 30th, fans can vote every day on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website or directly at the Museum in Cleveland. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will be counted along with the other ballots selected by the voting committee to select the new class of inductees.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this Fall.

Follow the Rock Hall on Instagram and join the conversation with the hashtag #RockHall2021. Be sure to vote for your favorite artist or group on the website or in person at the Rock Hall. The Museum is open daily with advance tickets required and available at rockhall.com.

Congrats to all of the nominees! It’s an honor to have influenced generations for over 25 years in music and culture.

Take a look at the full list of Nominees for 2021 Induction below:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announced 2021 Nominees Including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

