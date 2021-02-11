CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Whitney Houston

Source: Getty / Getty

Whitney Houston, one of the most prolific voices of our time, died on this day in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We remember her fondly, especially her music which has captivated millions of people. To celebrate her life, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge of some of her greatest hits.

Get into our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The Green Light From Houston Estate

See Also: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin Say’s Homophobia Has ‘Nothing to do…
 3 hours ago
02.11.21
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 10, 2021
Gorilla Glue Girl Is Officially Unstuck Thanks To…
 3 hours ago
02.11.21
Christina Fulton interviews Larry Flynt for &apos;Playing It Forward&apos;
R.I.P. Larry Flynt from Hustler Magazine Dead at…
 21 hours ago
02.10.21
Aunt Jemima
Goodbye Aunt Jemima, Hello Pearl Milling Company!
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Exclusives
Close