CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Lifting of Ohio Curfew Means That Bars and Restaurants Can Return to Regular Hours

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Plexiglass Shield Installation As Demand For Production Increases

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state’s curfew to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 has ended.

As a result, all of the bars and restaurant in Ohio can now go back to their normal business hours, along with alcohol sales, after having to cut back following the start of curfew in the first place late last year.

The curfew, which had recently went on from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. after originally starting at 10 p.m., had officially stopped at Noon on Feb. 11.

It first started on Nov. 19 and was supposed to last for only three weeks.  It ended up going on well into the new year.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Before the curfew, Ohio had an order setting last call for alcohol sales at 10 p.m. That began in July and it expired at the end of November. On Thursday, DeWine was asked if the earlier last call order would return.

“No, we don’t intend to do that unless the circumstances change,” he said.

As a result, a lot of the businesses throughout the state can “resume their regular sales.”

Here is the tweet from Gov. DeWine announcing the lifting of the curfew:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!
Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland
16 photos

Videos
Latest
Cleveland Cavaliers v New Orleans Pelicans
Cavs Star Larry Nance Jr. Loads Up on…
 1 hour ago
02.11.21
Personal Shopper For Kevin Hart Charged After $1M…
 2 hours ago
02.11.21
Issa Rae Launching ‘RAP SH*T’ HBO Max Series,…
 3 hours ago
02.11.21
Love & Hip-Hop: Is Dr. Dre Dating Apryl…
 4 hours ago
02.11.21
Exclusives
Close