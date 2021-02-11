LOCAL NEWS: Lifting of Ohio Curfew Means That Bars and Restaurants Can Return to Regular Hours

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the state’s curfew to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19 has ended.

As a result, all of the bars and restaurant in Ohio can now go back to their normal business hours, along with alcohol sales, after having to cut back following the start of curfew in the first place late last year.

The curfew, which had recently went on from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. after originally starting at 10 p.m., had officially stopped at Noon on Feb. 11.

It first started on Nov. 19 and was supposed to last for only three weeks. It ended up going on well into the new year.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Before the curfew, Ohio had an order setting last call for alcohol sales at 10 p.m. That began in July and it expired at the end of November. On Thursday, DeWine was asked if the earlier last call order would return. “No, we don’t intend to do that unless the circumstances change,” he said.

As a result, a lot of the businesses throughout the state can “resume their regular sales.”

Here is the tweet from Gov. DeWine announcing the lifting of the curfew:

Thanks to a sustained decrease in #COVID19 hospitalizations, Ohio’s curfew has been lifted. If hospitalizations begin rising again, @OhioDeptofHealth may reinstate it. It's crucial that we all continue safety protocols to #SlowTheSpread and prevent hospitalizations from going up. pic.twitter.com/CJEwCjc9Bn — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

