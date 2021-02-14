Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Announce Second Pregnancy On Valentine’s Day!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Congratulations are in order for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the couple has just announced that they are expecting their second child! According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news in a statement on Valentine’s Day, stating, “we can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The newest royal baby will become the younger sibling to the couple’s first son, Archie, who will turn 2 this May.

The news is an exciting one for the royal couple, coming only months after Meghan opened up in a New York Times op-ed about suffering a miscarriage last summer. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess wrote of her devastating loss. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

The royal couple announced their new pregnancy with a gorgeous black-and-white photo. According to People.com, the photo was taken via iPad by their friend and photographer, Misan Harriman. In the photo, Meghan and Harry are lounging in a park, with a smiling and barefoot Harry looking adoringly at his wife while Meghan lays in his lap and cradles her growing baby bump. The perfect Valentine!

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California in an attempt to have a “normal life”. Since their royal exit, the couple has inked a multi-year deal with Netflix to create scripted and unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films, and kids’ programming. They also inked a major deal with Spotify as well where they host and produce podcasts through their production company, Archewell Audio. Since their move and welcoming their first son, Archie, the royal parents have been “over the mood” according to People.com. As Meghan said in 2019 shortly after giving birth to their first son, “it’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy. He’s just been a dream.” We’re sure this new addition will only add to the couple’s growing happiness! What a way to spend Valentine’s Day!

