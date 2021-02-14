LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Prayers up for Nicki Minaj.

On Friday (February 12), her father, Robert Maraj, was struck and killed by a motorist as he was walking on a road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in New York. Per TMZ, authorities say the driver fled the scene and there wasn’t a meaningful description of the witness.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he passed from his injuries. The superstar rapper and fashionista hasn’t publicly commented on her father’s passing and although a rep confirmed Maraj’s passing, it is unclear if Nicki will be opening up about it in the near future.

Maraj was 64 years old.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj To Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 In Copyright Lawsuit

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Boy: ”Most Fulfilling Job I’ve Ever Taken’

Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: