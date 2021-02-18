SMH: A Woman and Her Kids Drink Urine Thinking It Would Get Rid of COVID-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Here is an example of what happens when false information is spread and can lead to consequences.

According to a report, a woman and her children in Westminster, U.K. had consumed their own urine as a cure from COVID-19 after the women found out from research she had conducted.

The problem is that whatever sources she came across was false.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The City of Westminster interviewed the mother for a study about people’s experiences during the pandemic. She said she learned of the fake remedy while watching videos.

Though urine is “technically considered safe to consume,” it can also be “harmful” and medical experts do not recommend using it as a cure, as mentioned by Winchester Hospital.

The recommendations from doctors to get vaccinated as precaution from COVID-19 continues.

Just don’t drink your own urine. That would have everyone…well…SMH.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Manu Vega and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Catherine McQueen and Getty Images