The Bijou Star Files: Deceased Larry King’s Wife Wants Back In The Will

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 19, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Larry King’s Widow, Shawn King, Contests His Handwritten Will That Left Her Nothing

Larry King widow is coming for what she believes is rightfully hers. Read More

SERENA WILLIAMS FIGHTS TEARS, WALKS OUT OF PRESSER… After Loss To Naomi Osaka

Emotional moment for Serena Williams — who choked back tears before abruptly ending a press conference after her loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. Read More

THE FAT BOYS PRINCE MARKIE DEE DEAD AT 52

Prince Markie Dee, one-third of the famous ’80s hip hop group The Fat Boys, has died. Read More

SEN. TED CRUZ IT’S BEEN REAL, CANCUN!!! Heads Back to Texas Amid Backlash

Sen. Cruz just issued a statement about his Cancun trip, and says … “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” Read More

THE WEEKND GETS CUSTOM DIAMOND SUPER BOWL RING… For Awesome Halftime Show

The Weeknd got a pretty awesome piece of jewelry this week — a sick diamond Super Bowl ring commemorating that epic halftime show in Tampa! Read More

MEEK MILL RAPS ABOUT KOBE AND A ‘CHOPPER’… Fans are Furious!!!

Meek Mill’s enemies list might be growing … after he pissed off a lot of fans with new lyrics about Kobe Bryant referencing the late NBA star’s fatal helicopter crash. Read More

GORILLA GLUE WOMAN TESSICA RECEIVES GOFUNDME DOUGH… Fraud Claims Debunked

We’re told Tessica’s received the money, and the link to her GoFundMe page is now disabled. Read More

Beyoncé’s ‘BeyGOOD’ Foundation Partners With Adidas To Provide Relief For Those Impacted By Winter Storms

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation and Adidas are working with Houston organization Bread Of Life Inc. to provide urgent relief to those suffering due to the winter storms. Read More

Dionne Warwick Says A Series About Her Life Is In The Works With Teyana Taylor Potentially Being Involved

It looks like soon we’ll be able to see the story of the legendary Dionne Warwick on our screens, in the form of a limited series. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dionne revealed that the series is currently in the works. Read More

LeBron James Wants To Make An Album, But There’s One ‘Crazy’ Thing He Won’t Do On It [Photo]

LeBron James doesn’t yet look close to being ready to end his basketball career, but he’s already planning his next career move. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is considering moving into the music business. Read More

A Fan Asked Is Kylie Jenner ‘Allowed’ To Be Friends With Jordyn Woods Again And Khloe Kardashian Went Off

Looks like Khloe Kardashian was doing some lurking on Instagram and apparently she didn’t like what she saw. Read More

Black Panther Party Co-Founder Dr. Huey P. Newton Has Street Dedicated To Him In West Oakland (Video)

Dr. Huey P. Newton, one of the Co-Founders of The Black Panther Party, now has a street renamed after him just less than 2 miles away from the Panther’s former headquarters in West Oakland. On 9th Street at the intersection of Mandela Parkway in Oakland is now Dr. Huey P. Newton Way! Read More

Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover for Buzzy New Amazon Series

Malia Obama has a new job! The former First Daughter has been recruited to join the writing team one of Donald Glover’s first upcoming projects for Amazon Prime. Read More

Queen Latifah Credits Her Parents for Raising Her Without Gendered Constraints: ‘I’m Not Dependent on the World Telling Me Who I Am’

Queen Latifah says she’s thankful for the way her parents raised both her and her brother to learn without boundaries. Read More

Apryl Jones Claims Omarion Joined ‘Love And Hip Hop’ to Help Dispel Gay Rumors: ‘His Management Thought It Would Be Good’

Apryl Jones is in the headlines right now for her new relationship, but that isn’t stopping her from speaking out about her old one. Read More

Laurieann Gibson Says Lady Gaga Fired Her via Email Because She Was ‘Taking Too Much Spotlight’

Laurieann Gibson, famed choreographer and Lady Gaga’s former creative director, says Gaga once fired her by email because the people around Gaga thought “I was taking too much spotlight.” Read More

$188 Million Powerball Winner Marie Holmes Sued By Ex-Fiancé She Bailed Out Of Prison 4 Times

If Marie Holmes’ name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the woman who went viral for winning the Powerball. As previously reported, in 2015 the North Carolina woman bought a winning $188 million ticket and opted for the lump sum of $127 million, $88 million after taxes. Read More

Florida Governor Threatens To Pull COVID-19 Vaccine From Communities Criticizing Distribution

Florida Governor shockingly states he will pull COVID-19 vaccine from communities who speak down on the distribution process. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine says state ‘should not fixate’ on Ohio school districts that won’t be back by March 1

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has gone through a gamut of emotions over the past six days when it comes to his efforts to get the state’s school districts to return to some form of in-person learning by March 1. Read More

