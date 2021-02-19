LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As the sale of Reebok remains up in the air, the OG sneaker brand will continue with business as usual and churn out sneakers that older heads can appreciate.

After dropping a Ghostbusters themed collection and Cardi B collaboration, Reebok is taking it back to 1991 and pays homage to Slam Dunk champion, Dee Brown. On March 5th, Reebok will be re-releasing their classic Pump Omni Zone II’s that Brown pumped up on the sideline before rocking his no-look jam that made him the ’91 Slam Dunk champion.

The black-and-white leather and mesh silhouette will be coming back for the 2020 and will of course feature the iconic half-basketball pump button on the tongue. A treasure to have for teens in the 90’s, the Reebok pump was the top tier sneaker to have. Dee Brown took its popularity to the next level after he pulled off that classic slam dunk.

The sneakers will drop on March 5th on Reebok‘s website and Foot Locker for $140.

Check out Dee Brown’s timeless moment at the Slam Dunk contest below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop next month.

Dee Brown’s Famed Reebok Pump Omni Zone II To Return was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: