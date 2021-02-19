Megan Thee Stallion Talks Owning Her Natural Beauty In March’s Issue of Harper’s BAZAAR

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Off the heels of her 26th birthday, Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to celebrate. She is in the midst of finishing up her final semester at Texas Southern, where she is pursuing a degree in health administration. Although the last few years have been full of ups and downs, it seems like the award-winning rapper is finally in a good place.

Megan Thee Stallion is the cover girl for Harper’s BAZAAR’s March 2021 issue. The Texas-bred beauty got candid about life as a student, being comfortable in her skin, and how she tunes out the noise in her life.

Megan is one of the few rappers who openly pursued her career in the music industry while going to college. She uses her platform as a way to advocate for young women to go to school and get a degree. In fact, she’s provided financial assistance to her fans who are struggling with paying their tuition, housing bill, or book fees. Education was important to both her mother and her grandmother, so Megan’s mission to help herself and others complete schooling is personal. “Before my mom passed, she really would be on my butt about getting my degree,” Megan told Harper’s BAZAAR.

We’ve also got to see another side of Megan on the gram. More and more she shows off her natural beauty by posting makeup-free selfies. “I’m realizing that I don’t have to be in full glam every time you see me, because I’m just getting more comfortable with myself and more comfortable with my skin,” she says. “I know that I’m a person that everybody looks to, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Megan, she’s a confident woman. She’s so strong.’ But you have to go through things to become that person.”

There’s no doubt Megan has a lot on her plate. How she manages to juggle school, music, photo shoots and other projects that helps her grow as an artist, is beyond me. Living under the microscope can be hard to handle, but it looks like our favorite Stallion was built for it. “Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion.’ I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner,” she said.

You can read the full Harper’s BAZAAR interview here.

